Wyndham Clark Wins PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tournament

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, fired a stunning 11-under par 60 in Sunday's final round to win the PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament. Clark snapped a two-year win drought for his fourth career PGA title and first since 2024 at Pebble Beach.

Wyndham Clark , the 2023 US Open champion, fired a stunning 11-under par 60 in Sunday's final round to win the PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament.

The 32-year-old American, who made only two bogeys all week, snapped a two-year win drought for his fourth career PGA title and first since 2024 at Pebble Beach. There were definitely times I was concerned about it, Clark said of his win drought. The one good thing is I saw some momentum in the fall working with my swing coach and this whole year I've been playing good golf.

I just haven't had the results so people haven't maybe seen that it has been good and it's nice to have it all come together this week. Clark made nine birdies and an eagle without a bogey to finish 72 holes on 30-under 254 at TPC Craig Ranch in suburban Dallas.

That was enough to defeat South Korea's Kim Si-woo by three strokes after a closing 65 with top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler in third on 259 after a bogey-free 65. Clark had the lowest final round by a PGA Tour winner this year by four shots and became only the fifth PGA player since 1983 to shoot 28 on the back nine on Sunday on his way to victory.

It was also a measure of redemption for Clark, who last year smashed a locker at Oakmont after missing the cut in the US Open. He was forced to take anger management therapy, pay for the damages and contribute to a club-picked charity to avoid being banned from the site of the 2033 US Open.

The greatest thing about having a downfall like that is the comeback and today feels really special after having a really tough year and grinding it out. Clark said that his confidence levels were definitely getting back to where they were after birdies on four of the first six holes and playing the last eight holes in seven-under to overtake Kim, who began the day with a two-stroke lead.

The 30-year-old from Seoul, seeking his first victory since the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, made 33 birdies for the week but could not overcome Clark's birdie onslaught. Clark sank a 21-foot putt at the second hole and a 15-footer at the sixth, before his sensational finish.

Clark reached the green in two at the par-five 12th and holed a 15-foot eagle putt, added a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet at the par-three 15th, rolled in a 12-footer for birdie at the par-three 17th, and another from inside three feet at 18. He then reeled off three birdies in four holes starting with a 16-foot putt at 11 but still could not match Clark





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