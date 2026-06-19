Wyndham Clark leads US Open after second round

Wyndham Clark has seized a four-stroke lead in Friday's second round of the US Open at blustery Shinnecock, curling in a 33-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to fire a one-under par 69 and stand on seven-under 133 for 36 holes.

Wyndham Clark fended off charges by fellow major winners Xander Schauffele , Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa to seize a four-stroke lead in Friday's second round of the US Open at blustery Shinnecock .

Clark, the 2023 US Open winner, curled in a 33-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to fire a one-under par 69 and stand on seven-under 133 for 36 holes. On a 20-hole day, Clark parred his first 10, starting with two holes Friday morning to complete a six-under par 64 opening round. Clark began his second round with eight pars but lipped out a 43-foot birdie putt at the ninth then missed a three-foot comeback putt.

Clark, a PGA Tour winner last month in Texas, sank a five-foot birdie putt at the 12th and added a birdie putt from just beyond 28 feet at 13 to reach seven-under. Clark rescued par from the right rough at 14 and left rough at 15 but found two fairway bunkers on the way to a bogey at the par-five 16th before closing with his best putt to boost his lead. England's Fitzpatrick fired a 70 to stand on 137.

The 2022 US Open winner followed 10 pars with bogeys at 11, on a five-foot par putt miss, and 12, when he hit a cart path on his second shot. Two-time major winner Schauffele, a back-nine starter, birdied three of his last four holes before the turn and sandwiched birdies at the fourth and sixth around his lone bogey. Two-time major winner Morikawa made five birdies in his first 10 holes in shooting a 65.

The American had a tap-in birdie at 15 and sank an eight-foot birdie putt at 16 but found a bunker at the par-three 17th and made bogey. Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson pulled within a stroke with a birdie on 10 only to double bogey the par-three 11th and bogey 12 and 13 on his way to a 77 to finish 10 adrift on 143.

Fellow American Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner, began with a birdie to reach four-under but made bogeys on four of the next six holes and shot 73 to stand on 140. Justin Thomas, a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, went three-under on the back nine, made bogeys at the first and third holes but closed with a three-foot birdie putt at nine to shoot 68 and stand on 139.

Six-time major winner Rory McIlroy, the world No 2 from Northern Ireland, was set for a late start after opening on 69. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory this week, opened on two-over and goes off late as well





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