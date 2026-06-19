Wyndham Clark Builds Four-Stroke Lead at US Open with Steady Play and Clutch Putting

Defending champion Wyndham Clark seized control of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills with a one-under 69, establishing a four-shot advantage over a field that includes major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa. Clark's round was capped by a long birdie putt on the 18th, while his rivals Faltered at key moments. Several contenders remain within range but must mount a substantial charge on the weekend.

NEW YORK - In a dramatic second round at the US Open held at the challenging Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Wyndham Clark established a commanding four-stroke lead.

Clark, the defending US Open champion from 2023, carded a one-under-par 69 to bring his 36-hole total to seven-under 133. His round was highlighted by a clutch 33-foot birdie putt on the final hole, a moment he described with confidence and relief. The 32-year-old American, who also won a PGA Tour event in Texas last month, showcased remarkable resilience, navigating the difficult conditions and a stern challenge from a star-studded leaderboard.

He began his second round with eight consecutive pars and overcame early putting challenges, including lipping out a long birdie attempt and missing a short comebacker. He then found his rhythm with birdies at the 12th and 13th holes, reaching his peak score of seven-under. Although he stumbled with a bogey at the 16th after finding fairway bunkers, he responded with his spectacular finishing putt to solidify his advantage.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, posted a solid 70 to move to three-under 137. Fitzpatrick admitted to struggling off the tee on the back nine but praised his scrambling, particularly his play on the final two holes where he secured two crucial pars. Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner from the United States, remained in contention with a score of four-under 138.

He started on the back nine and built momentum with three birdies in his last four holes before the turn, later adding more birdies to offset a single bogey. Collin Morikawa, also a two-time major champion from the US, carded a strong four-under 65, the best round of the day among the early starters. He made five birdies in his first ten holes, relying on excellent iron play and short game to save pars.

His round included a tap-in birdie at 15 and a made eight-footer at 16, but a bunker miss on the 17th led to his lone bogey. Morikawa emphasized that his improved chipping was key to maintaining his position. The chase pack included several big names who remain within striking distance but will need to go low.

Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner, shot a three-under 68 for a total of 139, highlighted by a strong back nine and a birdie on his final hole. Dustin Johnson, a six-time major champion, briefly pulled within one stroke of the lead but collapsed with a double bogey at the 11th and two more bogeys, resulting in a 77 that left him ten strokes back.

Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, also faltered after an early birdie, finishing at 140. The world's top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, who is chasing a career Grand Slam, started at two-over and will play a late round. World number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland also began with a 69 and has a late tee time. The conditions at Shinnecock were demanding, with wind and thick rough punishing even the best players.

Clark's ability to maintain composure and deliver critical putts under pressure distinguishes him as the player to beat heading into the weekend





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Wyndham Clark US Open Shinnecock Hills Golf Tournament Major Championship Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick Collin Morikawa Justin Thomas Dustin Johnson Rory Mcilroy Scottie Scheffler

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