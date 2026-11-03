Wynberg Pensioner Erica Faura Casts First Vote at Age 86

Erica Faura, an 86-year-old retired educator from Wynberg, cast her first ballot during special voting. The DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis visited her home, prompting her registration and support.

Erica Faura, an 86-year-old pensioner from Wynberg, successfully cast her first-ever vote during the special voting process held on Tuesday. The retired teacher, principal, and counsellor marked her ballot in favor of the Democratic Alliance party, a decision rooted in personal research and a direct encounter with political leadership earlier this year.

Faura Registers After DA Visit

Erica Faura initiated her political participation following a home visit by Democratic Alliance leader and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in June. Hill-Lewis, accompanied by local ward councillors, met with Faura over tea and scones to discuss her background and family history. This personal interaction inspired Faura to conduct independent research on the Democratic Alliance platform before formally registering to vote.

Also read Survive on R80-a-day: SASSA Old-Age Grant conundrum

Following her decision to join the Democratic Alliance, Faura paid the annual R50 membership fee and proudly displayed her laminated membership card in her home. She emphasized that she does not easily trust political promises, stating that she requires substantial evidence of a party's commitment before offering her support or time.

Punctuality Defined Voting Experience

The Electoral Commission of South Africa officials arrived at Faura's residence shortly after 11:00 for the 08:00 scheduled appointment. The delay was attributed to a chaotic start to the second day of special voting. Faura, who values discipline and punctuality derived from her 41-year career in education, expressed impatience with the late arrival but welcomed the officials warmly.

Advertisement

Her eldest son, Quinton, witnessed the historic moment before accompanying his mother to a hospital appointment. Faura viewed the act of voting as a liberating experience, noting that it was not too late in life to make her voice heard after a lifetime dedicated to community service and education.

Educator Seeks Youth Employment Solutions

Faura expressed hope that her vote would contribute to positive change, specifically regarding employment opportunities for young people in South Africa. She highlighted the country's significant potential and emphasized the need for policies that allow youth to take up positions where they can make a meaningful difference in society.

With a background in teaching in marginalized communities during apartheid, Faura has extensive experience in community outreach. She worked extensively with young people and families battling addiction through a center in Vanguard, Athlone, offering counseling and guidance to those in need.

Impact of Long-Standing Community Service

Erica Faura's decision to vote reflects her lifelong commitment to uplifting communities and supporting vulnerable populations. Her transition from educator to political participant underscores the importance of civic engagement at any age. Her story highlights how personal interactions with political figures can influence voter registration and party affiliation.

Advertisement

Faura's casting of her first ballot marks a significant personal milestone for the Wynberg resident. Her actions demonstrate the enduring power of community service and the belief that individual voices can contribute to broader societal improvements, particularly in areas like youth employment and community development.