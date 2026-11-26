Wynand Beukes of WeBuyCars takes top honors at 2026 CIO Awards, leveraging AI for market dominance before succeeding Faan van der Walt as CEO.

Wynand Beukes, the Deputy CEO and Chief Digital Officer of WeBuyCars, secured the title of CIO of the Year at the prestigious 2026 CIO Awards. The ceremony, hosted by CIO South Africa, took place on Tuesday night at The Inanda Club in Sandton, marking a significant professional milestone for the executive. Beukes emerged as one of the night's most decorated figures, adding high performance team and smart data awards to his CIO title, a feat that has drawn industry attention to what participants have dubbed the Oscars of IT.

Ceremony Details and Award Significance

The 2026 CIO Awards represent the fourth iteration of this prominent industry event, featuring nine distinct awards available for competition. The recognition underscores the growing importance of digital leadership within the South African business landscape. Beukes' triple victory highlights the strategic value placed on technology integration and team performance by his peers. This accolade arrives during a pivotal transition period for WeBuyCars, as the organization prepares for a major leadership change in the coming year.

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AI Innovation Driving Digital Transformation

The core of Beukes' award-winning achievement lies in the aggressive adoption of artificial intelligence within WeBuyCars' operational framework. Since joining the company in 2018, Beukes has directed a comprehensive digital transformation that embedded data and technology into the fundamental processes of buying, pricing, and selling vehicles. He holds a PhD in information systems, a master's in information technology, and a BCom honours in informatics from the University of Pretoria, providing a strong academic foundation for his practical innovations. His previous senior roles at Telkom and BCX further equipped him with expertise in enterprise technology and large-scale IT operations.

WeBuyCars currently operates two major AI systems that distinguish it in the retail market. The first, internally known as Blue, is an autonomous pricing engine that purchases vehicles without human intervention in the pricing phase. This system has already facilitated the autonomous acquisition of nearly 4000 vehicles, with plans to scale the operation significantly. The second system, named Orange, is a customer-facing large language model hosted on the WeBuyCars website. It features agentic AI capabilities that enhance customer interaction while simultaneously providing support to internal staff.

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Strategic Shifts and Market Expansion

Beukes has also spearheaded strategic operational changes that have reshaped the company's supply chain and quality assurance processes. In January 2026, WeBuyCars terminated its contract with Dekra for vehicle condition reports, shifting this critical function to Inspectify, its own inspection subsidiary. This move was designed to sharpen pricing discipline, reduce financial losses, and create a potential new revenue stream. Beukes has explicitly stated that technology is not merely a support function at WeBuyCars but the primary mechanism through which the company serves customers and makes daily business decisions.

These technological advancements have contributed significantly to WeBuyCars' market growth. The company now commands almost 11% of the South African used vehicle market, a figure that is more than double its market share in 2021. This expansion occurs against a backdrop of a challenging trading environment, where Chinese brands are actively reshaping both new and used car pricing structures. Beukes has argued that WeBuyCars is well-positioned to benefit from these shifts as Chinese vehicles enter the secondary market in greater numbers.

Leadership Succession and Future Outlook

The recognition comes just prior to a major leadership transition, with Wynand Beukes scheduled to succeed founder Faan van der Walt as CEO on 1 January 2027. The board initiated this succession process in January 2026 when they appointed Beukes as Deputy CEO, a role that unusual for a JSE-listed retailer in South Africa but a natural fit given his digital expertise. Faan van der Walt described his successor as possessing deep insight, an entrepreneurial streak, and a love for experimentation, confirming that Beukes is the right person to lead the group into its next chapter.

Upon receiving the awards, Beukes attributed the success to the collective effort of the WeBuyCars team, emphasizing that the honor belongs to everyone involved in building the company's technological infrastructure. He expressed pride in the existing achievements and excitement for future growth as the company continues to expand. As he prepares to assume the CEO role, Beukes inherits a business with a clear priority to grow market share further, navigating a complex retail landscape with a strategy deeply rooted in data and AI innovation.