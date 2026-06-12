Wyatt-Hodge's historic ton sets the tone as England storm past Sri Lanka

England's Women's T20 World Cup campaign got off to a resounding start as Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored a blistering century to lead her team to an 87-run victory over Sri Lanka.

England's Women's T20 World Cup campaign got off to a resounding start as Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored a blistering century to lead her team to an 87-run victory over Sri Lanka .

Wyatt-Hodge's impressive innings of 105 not out in just 62 balls at Edgbaston helped the hosts to a total of 219-1, their highest-ever score in the tournament. This eclipsed their previous record of 213 for five against Pakistan in 2023. The Sri Lankan team, on the other hand, never looked like overhauling England's total and eventually subsided to 132 all out in a one-sided tournament opener.

England's star bowler, Freya Kemp, took four wickets for 21 runs, while Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone finished with two wickets apiece. Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, admitted that her team was well below par and needed to improve their batting and momentum. England's next game is against New Zealand, which is expected to be a tough match.

The team will need to go back to the drawing board and bounce back from this loss to improve their chances in the tournament. The win has set the tone for England's campaign, and they will be looking to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches. The tournament has already seen some exciting matches, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next game to see which team will come out on top





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Danni Wyatt-Hodge England Women's T20 World Cup Sri Lanka Freya Kemp Charlie Dean Sophie Ecclestone

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