Wu Yize Crowned World Snooker Champion

China's Wu Yize defeated Shaun Murphy 18-17 in a thrilling final to win the World Snooker Championship for the first time, becoming the second Chinese player to lift the trophy.

Wu Yize of China has etched his name into snooker history, claiming his first World Snooker Championship title in a breathtaking 18-17 victory over England's Shaun Murphy .

The final, played at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, culminated in a dramatic last-frame shoot-out, showcasing Wu's remarkable composure under immense pressure. This momentous win marks a significant milestone for Chinese snooker, making Wu the second player from China to achieve world championship glory, following in the footsteps of Zhao Xintong who triumphed last year.

At just 22 years old, Wu also becomes the second-youngest world champion at the Crucible, surpassed only by Stephen Hendry's victory in 1990 when he was 21. The match was a captivating display of skill and resilience from both players, with numerous lead changes and crucial moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Wu established an initial lead of 10-7 after Sunday's session and extended it to 13-12 in the first session on Monday.

However, Murphy, a seasoned competitor and 2005 world champion, demonstrated his unwavering determination, battling back to level the score at 16-16 with a superb century break. The tension reached fever pitch as Murphy briefly took the lead, but a crucial missed black allowed Wu to seize the opportunity and construct a decisive break of 85, securing his place in snooker history.

Wu's journey to the world championship is a testament to his dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of his family. He expressed immense gratitude to his parents, acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering belief in his dream. Wu revealed that his father has been his constant companion since he made the difficult decision to leave school to pursue a professional snooker career, and he recognized the emotional toll his pursuit has taken on his mother.

He credited them as the source of his strength and expressed his deep love and appreciation. Following the grueling match, Wu's immediate desire was simply to rest, admitting to feeling nervous throughout the entire tournament. The final was the first World Championship decider to go down to the wire since Peter Ebdon's narrow 18-17 victory over Stephen Hendry in 2002, highlighting the exceptional competitiveness of this year's championship. Wu's story is one of ambition and adaptation.

Hailing from Lanzhou in north-western China, he turned professional at the age of 17 and made a pivotal move to England three years ago, joining the growing community of Chinese players based in Sheffield. His early days in England were marked by humble beginnings, sharing a small, windowless flat with his father and sleeping on the same bed.

However, this challenging period ultimately proved to be a catalyst for his success. Prior to his world championship triumph, Wu had already demonstrated his potential with impressive performances, reaching the finals of the English Open and Scottish Open in 2024. These achievements laid the groundwork for his remarkable run at the World Championship, where he secured notable victories against established stars such as Mark Selby and Mark Allen.

Murphy, despite his fourth defeat in a World Championship final since his 2005 victory, graciously acknowledged Wu's talent and predicted his future success. He admitted to recognizing Wu's potential after a previous encounter in China and believed he was destined to become world champion. While disappointed with the outcome, Murphy praised Wu's performance and conceded that he had given his all in the match.

Wu Yize's victory represents a new era for Chinese snooker, inspiring a generation of aspiring players and solidifying China's position as a major force in the sport. His story is a compelling narrative of dedication, sacrifice, and the pursuit of excellence, culminating in a historic moment that will be remembered for years to come.

The win is not just a personal achievement for Wu, but a source of national pride for China, further elevating the profile of snooker in the country and attracting new fans to the sport





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Wu Yize World Snooker Championship Shaun Murphy Crucible Theatre Snooker China Zhao Xintong Stephen Hendry

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