The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony honored Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and others. Several inductees skipped the event as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrated music history at the Peacock Theater.

The 2026 class of artists was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, though not all honorees could attend the star-studded gala. Several notable musicians, including Oasis, Sade, and Iron Maiden, were part of the 2026 inductees but chose to skip the celebration. The event took place on November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, bringing together music luminaries to celebrate their lasting impact on the industry.

Wu-Tang Clan Celebrates Hip-Hop Legacy on Stage

Staten Island group Wu-Tang Clan delivered a high-energy performance, bringing the ruckus to the stage with their iconic hits. The inductees performed tracks such as "C.R.E.A.M" and "Wu‐Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit," showcasing the raw production and streetwise rhymes that defined their career. Member Method Man addressed the audience with a proud statement about the group's journey. He noted that they went from being banned on the radio to achieving induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, drawing resounding cheers from the crowd.

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Phil Collins Receives Emotional Induction from Travis Barker

British artist Phil Collins received a moving induction from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who brought tears to the veteran musician. Collins attended the ceremony alongside his children, including Lily Collins, who is known for her role in "Emily in Paris." The versatile artist walked to the stage with two canes and made a self-deprecating remark about his condition. He told the audience, "I'm really not as bad as it looks," before performing his smash hit "In The Air Tonight." Cynthia Erivo sang the vocals for the performance while Barker played the instantly recognizable drum fill. Collins later told journalists backstage that his life has been one dream after another.

Billy Idol and Punk Rockers Honor Freedom and Authenticity

Punk rocker Billy Idol took the stage to perform on behalf of himself after being inducted by Gwen Stefani. He delivered an electrifying version of his hit "Rebel Yell," joined by his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, who was also inducted. Idol used his podium speech to praise the positive aspects of the punk movement. He stated that punk was and remains a tremendously positive thing that offers freedom to be yourself. He emphasized that being true to oneself is what makes individuals beautiful. The ceremony also honored the post-punk and electronic dance music renegades Joy Division and New Order. Trent Reznor introduced the two British rock bands, who received a rare joint induction. New Order formed from the ashes of Joy Division after the original group's lead singer, Ian Curtis, died in 1980.

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Ladies of Hip-Hop and Legacy Awards Define the Evening

The night proved to be a banner moment for women in hip-hop, with honorees including Queen Latifah and MC Lyte. MC Lyte is widely recognized as the "First Lady of Hip Hop." The storied performers tore up the stage with a medley of their hits. Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma joined them on stage to underscore the legacy of women in rap. The event also featured significant legacy honors. Legendary television host Ed Sullivan received the prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award for his contribution to the industry. Singer Celia Cruz, musician Fela Kuti, and artist Gram Parsons were also among those honored.

Rick Rubin Recognized with Performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Producer Rick Rubin received special recognition during the ceremony, with Neil Young delivering a wide-ranging induction speech. The speech was befitting the sweeping career of the legendary producer. The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed for the industry legend, dressing as Rubin lookalikes with sunglasses and long flowing white hair. They also wore his signature wizard-esque beard as part of their tribute. Rubin delivered the night's shortest speech following the performance. Additionally, Oprah Winfrey introduced the legacy of the late Luther Vandross, while Usher delivered a rendition of his music, rounding out a night that celebrated diverse musical achievements.