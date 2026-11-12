World Sports Betting Gambling Campaign Investigated at Pretoria Preschool

Authorities investigate World Sports Betting after a promotional wheel appeared at Cornwall Hill College preschool. The incident has sparked public outrage and regulatory scrutiny over gambling ads near children.

Regulatory bodies in South Africa have launched investigations into World Sports Betting after a promotional event featuring a gambling-branded prize wheel was filmed inside a preschool classroom. The incident occurred on July 20 at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria, where influencer Chad Jones and a promotional model entered the facility to film a segment for the company's Bet to the Beat campaign.

Campaign Details and Regulatory Violations

World Sports Betting faced immediate scrutiny from the National Gambling Board for allegedly violating strict advertising laws regarding minors. The regulator cited section 15(1)(b) of the National Gambling Act, which explicitly prohibits promotions intended to target or attract individuals under the age of 18. Furthermore, regulation 3(1)(i) of the National Gambling Regulations restricts gambling advertisements in media or venues where children are likely to constitute the majority of the audience.

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The footage captured young children clapping and chanting as their teacher spun the wheel, winning a total of R14,000. The instructor received R10,000 for the spin, an additional R2,000 for demonstrating the World Sports Betting app on her phone, and another R2,000 for dancing with the promotional team. The National Gambling Board emphasized that describing the activity as an adult promotion does not automatically establish compliance with these legal restrictions when the campaign is distributed in environments predominantly attended by children.

Stakeholder Reactions and Public Outcry

Public reaction to the incident was swift and severe, with parents and advocacy groups condemning the move as an aggressive marketing tactic that exploits vulnerable environments. An anonymous mother with a child at the school described the exposure as unacceptable, noting that South Africa is currently grappling with a gambling crisis exacerbated by the aggressive marketing of such companies. She argued that the campaign effectively grooms children to become future gambling addicts by normalizing betting imagery in educational settings.

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The National Gambling Board confirmed that it had referred the matter to both the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and the Gauteng Gambling Board for formal investigation. Both provincial authorities acknowledged the referral and stated that probes were currently underway to determine the extent of regulatory breaches. The board stressed that the decisive factors in determining illegality were what the campaign communicated, whom it addressed, and the specific context of its distribution.

Conflicting Accounts from School and Sponsors

Conflicting narratives have emerged regarding how the promotional event was authorized and executed at the educational institution. Cornwall Hill College stated that the visit was initiated following a staff member's win in a competition. The principal confirmed knowledge that a crew was arriving to film a surprise tied to a radio-competition win but claimed he was not informed that the prize involved World Sports Betting or that the visit was part of a broader promotional campaign.

The production company involved in the shoot asserted that it was unaware the segment would be filmed inside a preschool, placing responsibility on the independent agency responsible for arranging the location. Meanwhile, the school issued an apology to parents for the exposure of pupils to promotional material associated with the gambling operator. Cornwall Hill College stated it is currently reviewing its internal processes to ensure that external visitors, prizes, and promotional activities are properly vetted before entering the school premises.

Next Steps in the Ongoing Investigation

The investigation by the Gauteng Gambling Board and the National Gambling Board will likely result in significant penalties if regulatory breaches are confirmed. South African gambling laws are strictly enforced to protect minors from commercial exploitation, and violations involving preschools are viewed with particular severity by oversight bodies. The outcome of these probes will determine whether World Sports Betting and its partners face fines, license suspensions, or other corrective actions.

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Questions regarding the specific approvals granted to the production team and the level of due diligence performed by the school administration remain unanswered. Cornwall Hill College had not responded to further inquiries regarding who specifically approved the visit, what detailed information was provided beforehand, or what concrete steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence of such events. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between aggressive digital marketing strategies and the protection of educational spaces from commercial influence.