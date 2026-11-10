World Science Day: How Science Education Builds Critical Thinking in Children

Trinityhouse Schools explains how science teaching from Pre-Primary to High School builds critical thinking and responsible problem solving on World Science Day.

A child asking why ice melts may be taking the first step towards solving tomorrow's water challenges. Trinityhouse Schools is using World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed on 10 November, to highlight how science education helps children think critically, innovate confidently and use their knowledge to build a better world. The school's message is that scientific understanding matters at every age, regardless of whether a student eventually chooses a scientific career.

Scientific thinking begins with curiosity, but its value reaches well beyond classroom experiments. Science teaching helps children question, investigate and make informed decisions in everyday life, which is the core idea behind the school's proposed message for the day.

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Science Education Builds Critical Thinking From Early Years

Early science learning at Trinityhouse Schools starts with play, and it is designed to turn familiar experiences into discovery. During the Pre-Primary years, children watch seeds sprout, explore shadows and predict which objects will float.

Kgaogelo Kekana, Science Teacher at Trinityhouse School Glenvista, says teachers can nurture this curiosity by asking open questions. Examples include 'What do you notice?', 'What might happen next?' and 'How could we find out?'

Kekana says children do not need complicated equipment to think scientifically. In her view, they need time to explore, adults who welcome their questions, and encouragement to describe what they see.

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In Primary School, the focus moves beyond noticing towards testing ideas. Students can compare plant growth, investigate materials or design simple structures, while learning to record observations and explain their reasoning.

Practical investigations also make room for creativity while introducing fair testing and evidence. A collapsed model bridge, for example, becomes an invitation to reconsider the design rather than a final failure.

Primary and High School Investigation Skills Matter

Primary and High School science lessons help students move from observation to evidence-based problem solving, while connecting classroom concepts to real local issues. Kekana argues that an unexpected result is valuable information.

Kekana says that helping students ask what happened, rather than simply labelling an experiment a failure, builds perseverance and adaptability. Group projects also teach students to share resources, listen carefully and evaluate suggestions respectfully.

High School science can connect lessons with South African challenges, including water quality, energy use and waste management. Investigating these issues helps students recognise that innovation can mean improving an everyday process or developing an affordable local solution.

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Scientific literacy is equally important when students assess online claims. Students should learn to examine sources, question methods and distinguish reliable evidence from persuasive language.

Kekana says knowledge carries responsibility. Students need opportunities to consider who benefits from an innovation, what risks it introduces and whether its use is fair.

Parents and Teachers Shape Scientific Thinking at Home

Parents and teachers can strengthen scientific thinking by asking children to explain their predictions rather than supplying immediate answers. Activities such as cooking, gardening and observing weather patterns offer everyday opportunities to do this.

Kekana says the aim is not to raise a generation with every answer. The aim, she says, is to raise young people who ask thoughtful questions, work together and use what they discover to improve lives.

According to the school's message, science education's greatest contribution is a generation equipped to challenge misinformation, collaborate across differences and create solutions that make communities healthier, more peaceful and more sustainable. Nurturing curiosity in Pre-Primary, strengthening investigation in Primary School and developing critical thinking in High School together prepare young people to turn knowledge into meaningful action.

Trinityhouse Schools concludes that tomorrow's breakthroughs begin with the questions children ask today, and that every question welcomed opens a possibility for a better future.