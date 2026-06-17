World's Oldest Living Land Animal, Jonathan the Tortoise, Named Guinness World Records Icon

Jonathan, a 191-year-old Seychelles giant tortoise on St Helena, has been named a Guinness World Records Icon, the highest honor for record-holders with exceptional global influence and lasting impact.

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise residing on the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena , has been named a Guinness World Records Icon , a special designation celebrating record-holders with exceptional global influence and lasting impact.

At an estimated 191 years old, Jonathan is recognized as the world's oldest known living land animal. The announcement is part of a global campaign by Guinness World Records to honor individuals and entities whose achievements have transcended mere record-breaking to become cultural milestones. The tortoise lives on the grounds of Plantation House, the official residence of the Governor of St Helena, and has become a beloved ambassador for the island, welcoming visitors from around the world for decades.

His lifetime has spanned monumental historical shifts, from the Victorian era through two world wars to the digital age, witnessing the advent of motor vehicles, electricity, television, mobile phones, and the internet. Governor Nigel Phillips expressed that Jonathan's recognition brings valuable international attention to St Helena and celebrates the tortoise's enduring role as a symbol of resilience and continuity.

The Governor stated that for generations, Jonathan has been regarded as a local icon, deeply embedded in the island's identity and collective memory. This global acknowledgment reflects what the community has long known: that Jonathan is not only remarkable in age but is truly special to St Helena and its people.

The Guinness World Records Icon status is reserved for a highly selective group of record-holders, pioneers, and figures of international significance whose achievements have had a profound and lasting impact. Jonathan's inclusion places him among an exclusive cohort of globally recognized icons and further cements his place in both world history and the cultural heritage of St Helena. A media briefing, hosted by Governor Phillips and his wife, Emma, was scheduled to discuss further details of the recognition.

For the island's residents, however, the accolade simply confirms what they have always believed: their famous tortoise is one of a kind





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Jonathan Tortoise Guinness World Records Icon St Helena Oldest Living Land Animal Seychelles Giant Tortoise

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