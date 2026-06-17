World Rugby Lowers Tackle Height from July 1 to Improve Safety at Grassroots Level

World Rugby announces new law variation lowering tackle height to below waist or sternum for amateur rugby from July 1, following successful global trials aimed at reducing head impacts and improving player safety.

World Rugby has officially announced a significant change to the laws of the game, effective from July 1, which will see tackle height lowered in amateur rugby worldwide.

Under the new law variation, tackles must now be made below the waist or at the base of the sternum, replacing the previous legal tackle area around the chest. This move is part of a global initiative to enhance player safety at the grassroots level, aiming to reduce the number of head impacts and concussions that have become a growing concern in the sport.

The decision comes after extensive trials conducted across various competitions globally, with the governing body citing positive outcomes that support the change. The law variation will apply to all community rugby, including clubs and schools, and will also be tested at the elite age-group level during the 2025 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia. The trials, which took place in countries such as England, France, New Zealand, and South Africa, involved thousands of players and matches.

Data collected over the trial period showed a significant reduction in head collisions and concussions, with no increase in other injury types. World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin stated, 'I welcome the adoption of a lower tackle height into community law. I would like to thank all the unions and academics and most importantly players and referees who took part in the trials that have helped us to reach this point.

The trials from around the world show that this is the right thing to do to make our game safer and more enjoyable for community players who are the lifeblood of our sport.

' The governing body emphasized that the change was not taken lightly, but with overwhelming evidence supporting its benefits for player welfare. Reactions from the rugby community have been mixed but largely positive. Many coaches and former players have expressed support, acknowledging that the sport must evolve to protect its participants. Dr. Simon Kemp, a leading sports medicine expert, noted, 'The lower tackle height is a logical step in injury prevention.

It encourages defenders to aim lower, reducing the risk of head-to-head contact.

' However, some traditionalists have raised concerns about the potential impact on the game's flow and the challenge of enforcement. World Rugby has committed to a comprehensive education campaign for referees, coaches, and players to ensure smooth implementation. The law variation will be monitored closely, with further adjustments possible based on feedback and data. This change marks a pivotal moment in rugby history, prioritizing long-term player health while preserving the sport's core values of physicality and skill





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