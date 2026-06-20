World Rugby Eliminates Home-Ground Advantage from Rankings Systems

World Rugby will remove the home-ground weighting from men's and women's international rankings effective July 1, responding to the growing number of neutral-site tournaments and ensuring fairness for host nations.

World Rugby 's governing body has decided to eliminate the home-ground weighting from both the men's and women's international rankings system s. The change, which takes effect on July 1, means teams will no longer receive a three-point rating adjustment when playing a Test match at home.

The move aims to reflect the evolving nature of international competition, where more matches are played at neutral venues or in centralized locations for strategic, commercial, or financial reasons. Previously, the home weighting was designed to offset the perceived advantage of playing on home soil, but this often penalized host teams in tournaments held outside their own country. The adjustment applied to major events including the Rugby World Cups, Pacific Nations Cup, WXV Global Series, and regional competitions.

With the landscape now shifted, World Rugby believes the removal of the weighting will create a fairer system that more accurately represents team performance regardless of venue





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