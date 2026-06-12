World Cup Tourism Disappointment: Hotels Slash Rates as International Travel Lags

The 2026 World Cup has failed to deliver the anticipated tourism boom across North American host cities. With international visitor numbers falling short, hotels are significantly discounting room rates, flight bookings are down, and expensive ticket prices are deterring fans. Visa hurdles, high costs, and logistical challenges have dampened demand, marking a stark departure from the traditional World Cup travel surge. While vacation rentals show some promise, the overall impact on the travel industry remains well below projections.

Despite the World Cup's arrival, many hotels are cutting rates as international travel lags, leaving the tourism industry grappling with unmet expectations and growing disappointment.

Hours before the World Cup kickoff, the boost to travel and tourism expected from this year's biggest sporting event has yet to materialize. For years, the tournament was expected to deliver a windfall for America's travel industry, now grappling with declining international visitors amid what rights groups describe as a climate of fear. The swarms of fans hotels had counted on have yet to arrive, forcing many to cut rates. Flight bookings have slumped as ticket prices have skyrocketed.

Expensive match tickets have further stymied demand, and industry analysts say excitement has been muted compared with previous World Cups. The weak start suggests the traditional World Cup travel playbook-typically dependent on international fans willing to travel long distances and spend heavily to follow their teams-is faltering. Instead, the costs, visa hurdles and the logistics of attending matches across 16 host cities in three countries have proven a deterrent.

"Overall a disappointment. There's no other word that I can say," said Vijay Dandapani, CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City. He said the association has cut its forecast for hotel room revenue tied to the World Cup by 60% to roughly $60-million. Flight bookings from Europe into most host cities for June and July are down 3.8% on average year-over-year, according to Cirium, even after Europeans had already pulled back from travel to the US last year.

Bookings from Europe into New York, host of the 19 July final, have plunged 15.8%, Cirium said. Fifa had projected that 1.2 million fans would descend on the city, but Dandapani said the New York hotel association is only expecting half a million. Dandapani said there has been a small uptick in bookings from UK and Norway fans recently, which he called a "positive sign".

Hotels are hoping for a last-minute surge after the group stage concludes, despite discouraging early data. Average bookings across host cities are up just 0.5% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm CoStar. Several New York hotels are discounting hotel rooms, said Dandapani, including the New York Hilton Midtown, the city's largest hotel, which slashed rates for the tournament in half to $415 per night, compared to advertised rates in December, he said.

Hilton in April said it was seeing strong bookings, driven by New York. The following month, Marriott said there "obviously is still a lot left to book given that the exact matchups for the latter half of the competition have not yet been decided".

"Some fans are skipping the World Cup altogether," said Andy Milne, England superfan and author of the book That World Cup Guy. "Friends of mine are heading to Ibiza to watch every match on TV for a fraction of the price. Others are going to Vegas. It'll still cost money, but far less than tickets, travel, hotels and transport to the stadiums.

" Even affluent fans, who have buoyed the performance of US travel companies, are waiting for matchups to crystallise or for their teams to advance before committing to travel, luxury sports travel company Roadtrips said. Supporters who can't afford tickets watch in fan parks. Fans from more than half the qualified countries need visas to enter the US, adding cost and uncertainty for travellers already wary of stricter border enforcement.

The Trump administration denied a Somali referee entry over alleged links to "suspected members of terror organisations". Fifa's ticketing practices have also soured some fans. Organisers introduced record-high base prices and for the first time, dynamic pricing that raised costs as the tournament neared. Fifa's decision to allow uncapped resale pricing has inflated costs further.

The cheapest ticket in host cities such as New York and Miami now approaches $1,000, according to TicketData. Even if ticket prices halve closer to key matches, last-minute demand may remain muted, as overseas fans still face the cost and complexity of booking travel and securing visas at short notice, said Dana Lattouf, CEO of Tickitto, a UK ticket distributor. Vacation rentals, which allow groups to split costs, are a rare bright spot.

Airbnb told investors in May that the World Cup was on track to be its largest event ever. Data from short-term rental analytics firm AirDNA shows bookings, particularly for budget and economy rentals, are tracking higher in host cities including Boston and Los Angeles





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World Cup Tourism Hotel Rates Cut International Travel Decline Ticket Prices High Visa Hurdles FIFA Ticketing Travel Industry Loss 2026 World Cup

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