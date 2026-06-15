World Cup Shock: Cape Verde Holds European Champions Spain to Goalless Draw in Historic Debut

African debutants Cape Verde delivered a monumental upset in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing a 0-0 draw against favorites Spain in Group H. Goalkeeper Vozinha's heroic performance and a disciplined defensive display frustrated the European champions in Atlanta.

In a stunning opening to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Cape Verde secured a historic 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in Group H 's first match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The African debutants, led by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, displayed immense defensive resolve to frustrate a Spanish side loaded with talent and widely tipped as tournament favourites. Throughout the 90 minutes, Spain commanded the majority of possession and created numerous opportunities, but they were repeatedly denied by a combination of inspired goalkeeping, resolute defending, and a touch of bad luck.

The clearest chance for Spain arrived just before halftime when Ferran Torres hammered a close-range effort against the crossbar; from the ensuing rebound, Mikel Oyarzabal's header was tipped over the bar by Vozinha, preserving the clean sheet. The second half followed a similar pattern, with Vozinha producing further crucial saves, notably blocking another Torres attempt and denying Aymeric Laporte's header. Despite the late introduction of teenage wunderkind Lamine Yamal, Spain could not find a breakthrough.

For Cape Verde, the result represents a monumental achievement on their first World Cup appearance. They grew in confidence as the match progressed and even crafted several dangerous counter-attacks of their own in the final stages, threatening to snatch a improbable victory. The other two teams in Group H, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, will face off later on Monday in Miami, meaning the group standings are now completely open after this major upset.

The performance has also ignited discussions about refereeing standards following some contentious decisions, while the result serves as a stark reminder that in the World Cup, any nation can compete on the grandest stage





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Verde Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Vozinha Upset Draw Debut

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dream Debut: Cape Verde's Bubista Embraces Historic World Cup Clash Against SpainCape Verde coach Bubista calls facing Spain a 'dream come true' as the African nation makes its World Cup debut. The article covers the team's historic qualification, their pride in representing a small nation, the debate over tournament expansion, and the tactical matchup against European champions.

Read more »

Cape Verde's Bubista relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with SpainFacing the might of Spain is a 'dream come true' said Cape Verde coach Bubista as the African island nation prepares for its World Cup debut on Monday.

Read more »

Spain face Cape Verde in World Cup openerSpain, the European champions, begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde, a team that has built credibility through years of hard work and a blend of island talent and diaspora players.

Read more »

Spain held to shock 0-0 draw by World Cup debutants Cape VerdeEuropean champions Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their Group H opener. Despite 74% possession, Spain could not break down the underdogs, who celebrated a historic first point. Iran also prepared for their tournament debut after a chaotic build-up marked by geopolitical tensions.

Read more »