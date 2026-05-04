World Cup Fever Fuels Surge in Cyber Scams Targeting Football Fans

Cybercriminals are exploiting the excitement surrounding the World Cup with fraudulent websites, phishing emails, and fake merchandise offers, putting fans’ data and finances at risk. Kaspersky experts warn of sophisticated scams mimicking official tournament resources and urge users to remain vigilant.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming World Cup is reaching fever pitch globally, but unfortunately, this heightened excitement is being exploited by cybercriminals. Security experts at Kaspersky have identified a surge in scams designed to capitalize on the widespread interest in the tournament, posing a significant threat to the data and finances of football fans worldwide.

These malicious activities range from sophisticated fake websites mimicking official tournament resources to deceptive email campaigns employing phishing tactics and enticing, yet fraudulent, offers. One prevalent scam involves meticulously crafted websites offering tickets to FIFA World Cup matches. These sites, designed to appear legitimate, accept payments in various currencies, luring unsuspecting fans into a false sense of security.

However, upon completing the registration and payment process, victims risk not only financial loss through compromised bank cards but also the exposure of sensitive personal information to attackers. The scammers cleverly utilize the official color scheme of the 2026 tournament to enhance the illusion of authenticity, further deceiving potential victims. These fraudulent sites often include contact information, providing a direct channel for communication with the criminals via the site itself or through popular messaging applications.

Beyond ticket scams, another tactic involves the sale of “official merchandise,” featuring images of mascot plush toys and branded T-shirts. These sites often display a “Trusted store” badge to build credibility and include registration forms requesting personal and banking details, creating a comprehensive data harvesting operation. The sophistication of these scams highlights the lengths to which cybercriminals will go to exploit major events for financial gain.

Furthermore, Kaspersky’s research reveals a significant increase in fraudulent email campaigns. Attackers are employing compelling subject lines and persuasive messaging to trick users into either sending money or clicking on phishing links. One example involves emails falsely claiming to be from official event representatives, detailing a fabricated decision from a dispute resolution chamber. The embedded link directs users to a phishing page designed to steal login credentials or install malware.

In more audacious schemes, scammers are sending emails claiming recipients have “won” a substantial $500,000 grant to cover travel and accommodation expenses related to the World Cup. These emails instruct recipients to contact the sender to claim their “prize,” initiating a fraudulent transaction or information-gathering process. The threat extends beyond targeted emails, with a noticeable increase in email spam and unsolicited advertisements promoting competition-themed merchandise and souvenirs, many of which are likely scams.

Anna Lazaricheva, a senior spam analyst at Kaspersky, emphasizes that major sporting events consistently attract the attention of cybercriminals. She warns that seemingly harmless or appealing emails can conceal dangerous links and malicious attachments, potentially leading to severe device infections. Kaspersky strongly advises users to exercise extreme caution, ignore suspicious emails and websites, and prioritize the protection of their financial assets, devices, and personal data.

Vigilance and a healthy dose of skepticism are crucial in navigating the online landscape during this period of heightened excitement and potential risk. The key takeaway is to always verify the authenticity of any offer or communication related to the World Cup through official channels before providing any personal or financial information





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