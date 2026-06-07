World Cup Favorites Secure Wins in Final Friendly Matches Ahead of 2026 Tournament

Key national teams including Brazil, Argentina, Germany, England, Portugal, and Belgium recorded victories in their last preparatory friendlies before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though injuries and red cards added drama across the final round of matches.

The international soccer friendly matches held on June 7, 2026, served as crucial preparatory fixtures for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring a host of global football powerhouses.

Brazil, Argentina, Germany, England, and Portugal all emerged victorious, though several encounters were tightly contested and some were marred by disciplinary issues. In Argentina's 2-0 win over Honduras in Texas, Lionel Messi was rested, but Lautaro Martinez impressed with a goal and an assist, demonstrating depth in the attacking options for the three-time world champions.

Brazil, the five-time winners, secured a 2-1 victory against Egypt in Cleveland, with goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Endrick, though the match was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to right back Wesley, who left the field in tears with a left leg muscle problem that could threaten his World Cup participation. England, seeking a second title, relied on Harry Kane's headed goal from Djed Spence's cross to edge out New Zealand 1-0 in Tampa, while new manager Thomas Tuchel used the match to rotate heavily, fielding 22 different players in the intense heat to evaluate his squad ahead of the tournament.

Germany continued their strong recent form with a ninth consecutive win, defeating co-hosts United States 2-1 in Chicago; Kai Havertz opened the scoring early from a Joshua Kimmich free kick, but the Americans equalized through a spectacular volley by Antonee Robinson before a German winner sealed the three points. Portugal's 2-1 triumph over Chile in Oeiras turned ill-tempered, with both sides reduced to ten men after dismissals for Rafael Leao and Ivan Roman; Goncalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes found the net for the home team, whose midfield control was praised by Fernandes after the match.

Belgium, with Romelu Lukaku returning from injury for a 25-minute cameo, dominated Tunisia 5-0 in Brussels, with five different scorers including Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Kevin De Bruyne, Dodi Lukebakio, and Nicolas Raskin. Scotland also produced an attacking display, beating Bolivia 4-0 in New Jersey with two goals from Che Adams and strikes from Lawrence Shankland and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, Switzerland and Australia drew 1-1, and Bosnia and Herzegovina were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Panama, indicating that some teams still have tactical refinements to make before the World Cup begins next week





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2026 FIFA World Cup International Friendlies Brazil Argentina Germany England Portugal Belgium Scotland Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Harry Kane Injury Concerns Squad Rotation

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