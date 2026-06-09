World Cup 2026 Previews: Belgium's Last Stand, Norway's Haaland-Led Charge

A look at five key nations-Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, England, and Norway-as they prepare for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup in North America.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the most expansive edition yet, with 48 nations competing across North America. While traditional powerhouses like Brazil, Germany, and Argentina remain favorites, several teams are poised to make a significant impact.

Among them, Belgium enters the tournament with a sense of urgency as their golden generation, including Kevin De Bruyne, faces its final curtain call. After finishing third in 2018 and failing to advance past the quarterfinals in 2022, the Red Devils are determined to end their era with a championship.

However, their path is fraught with challenges, as younger, dynamic teams have emerged to challenge the old guard. Croatia, led by the ageless Luka Modric at 40, continues to defy expectations. Having finished second in 2018 and third in 2022, they possess a blend of experience and tactical discipline that makes them a dangerous opponent. Modric, a Ballon d'Or winner, dreams of adding a World Cup trophy to his collection.

Meanwhile, Morocco made history in 2022 by becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals. The Atlas Lions aim to go further this time, leveraging their defensive solidity and counterattacking prowess to become Africa's first world champion. Their squad, rich with talent from European leagues, has the potential to upset any elite team. England, often labeled underachievers, boast remarkable depth in their squad.

After reaching the final of Euro 2020 and the semifinals of Euro 2024, the Three Lions are hungry to end their long wait for a major trophy since 1966. Yet, their World Cup record suggests they are more disruptors than dominant forces; their best performances in recent decades were fourth place in 1990 and 2018. Norway, despite a golden generation featuring Erling Haaland, has historically struggled on the global stage.

However, a flawless qualifying campaign-winning all eight matches-has ignited hope. Haaland, in scintillating form for Manchester City and his country, will lead the line as Norway seeks to replicate their qualifying success in the tournament proper. With a balanced squad and tactical cohesion under manager Stale Solbakken, they are dark horses capable of progressing deep into the knockout stages.

As the world turns its attention to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, these five nations represent a mix of ambition, legacy, and potential. Belgium aims to justify its golden era, Croatia relies on Modric's magic, Morocco seeks to break new ground for Africa, England hopes to finally bring the trophy home, and Norway looks to Haaland to propel them to unprecedented heights.

The 2026 World Cup promises to be a showcase of not just established powers but also emerging forces ready to redefine football's hierarchy





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