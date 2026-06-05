World Cup 2026 Highlights Diaspora Influence: Eight Teams Field Fully Homegrown Squads

The 2026 World Cup reveals a growing trend of diaspora players in international football, with only eight of 48 finalists having all players born domestically. South Africa is among them, while teams like Curaçao and DR Congo feature heavily foreign-born squads. France leads as the top producer of international talent, with 98 of its-born players representing other nations.

This month's World Cup showcases a fascinating trend in international football: the significant impact of diaspora communities on national team compositions. Among the 48 finalists, only eight teams have squads composed entirely of players born within their own borders.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana are one such example, with all 26 players selected by coach Hugo Broos born in South Africa. The closest the squad comes to an international tie is defender Ime Okon, whose father is Nigerian, though he was born in Johannesburg. Similarly, the Czech Republic, also in South Africa's group, has a fully homegrown squad. The other teams with entirely domestic-born players are Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Austria, Sweden, and Saudi Arabia.

Overall, 310 players at the tournament were born outside the country they represent, constituting a quarter of all participants. This reflects broader global migration patterns over the past half-century. The team with the highest number of foreign-born players is Curaçao, with 25 of their 26-man squad born in the Netherlands; midfielder Tahith Chong is the sole native-born exception. Following them is DR Congo, with 20 foreign-born players originating from France (11), Belgium (5), England (2), and Switzerland (1).

Morocco features 19 foreign-born players, many with Spanish ties such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz. Bosnia and Herzegovina lead European nations in this category with 17 foreign-born players, including four from Germany. Algeria and Haiti each have 16 foreign-born players; Algeria's largely come from France (13), while Haiti's are predominantly French-born (12) with others from the United States, Canada, and Switzerland.

Qatar, as host, fields a squad with 14 foreign-born players from nine different nations, including Brazil, Ghana, Portugal, Senegal, and Somalia. France stands out as a major producer of talent for other national teams, with 98 players born in France representing various countries at the World Cup. This figure accounts for nearly eight percent of all 1,248 selected players. France's own squad includes three foreign-born players: Michael Olise (England), Marcus Thuram (Italy), and Brice Samba (DR Congo).

Defending champions Argentina have two foreign-born players: Giuliano Simeone (Italy) and Nico Paz (Spain). Portugal's Matheus Nunes is Brazilian-born, while Diogo Costa hails from Switzerland. Even England includes one foreign-born player, defender Marc Guéhi, who was born in the Ivory Coast.

Additionally, Netherlands midfielder Guus Til was born in Zambia. Broadcast and streaming coverage for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is available through DStv, offering matches on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages. All games are also accessible via streaming on supported packages, providing flexible viewing options. With DStv Stream, fans can follow every match live or on-demand through the mobile app, ensuring seamless access regardless of location





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