Botswana's Collen Kebinatshipi, the reigning 400m world champion, urges African federations to better support their athletes following World Athletics' decision to block transfers of allegiance to Turkey. He highlights Botswana's recent success as a model for fostering athlete loyalty and development.

Collen Kebinatshipi , a name now synonymous with athletic excellence in Botswana , etched his name into the history books by becoming the first athlete from his nation to secure a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships .

This momentous achievement occurred in the 400m event in Tokyo last year, marking a turning point for Botswana's presence on the global stage. Kebinatshipi, the reigning World 400m champion, has recently voiced his concerns regarding the increasing trend of African athletes seeking to switch their allegiance to other countries, particularly Turkey. He attributes this phenomenon to a lack of adequate support and incentives provided by African federations, urging them to prioritize the well-being and development of their athletes.

He acknowledges the significant challenges athletes face, especially in preparation for international competitions, and emphasizes the crucial role of national governing bodies in offering comprehensive support. Kebinatshipi believes that athletes are often compelled to seek opportunities elsewhere when they perceive a lack of resources and structured assistance within their home countries. The situation came to a head when World Athletics blocked six runners from the continent who had expressed their desire to compete under the Turkish flag.

This decision sparked a debate about athlete rights and the responsibilities of national federations. In response, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) underscored the importance of unity and fostering a conducive environment for its athletes to flourish. Kebinatshipi highlights that consistent support from federations is vital for maintaining athletes' standards and preventing them from considering alternative nationalities.

Botswana, however, appears to be bucking this trend, experiencing a surge in athletic success that is fostering a sense of national pride and loyalty. The nation's recent triumphs, including Kebinatshipi's gold and the 4x400m relay gold won by a team including Lee Bhekimpilo Eppie and Bayapo Ndori, demonstrate a growing confidence and capability within Botswana's athletic community.

This success is attributed to a shift in mindset, with athletes now believing in their ability to compete and excel at the highest level. Botswana is set to further elevate its profile by hosting the World Relays, becoming the first African nation to organize a senior World Athletics track competition. Kebinatshipi credits a significant portion of Botswana's transformation to the influence of his compatriot, Isaac Makwala, a Commonwealth and Olympic medalist.

Makwala has served as a mentor and inspiration to a new generation of athletes, providing guidance on training, nutrition, and mental fortitude. Kebinatshipi's journey to the world stage began with a passion for sport discovered during his school years in a village in south-west Botswana. He made the difficult decision to postpone his education after high school to fully dedicate himself to athletics, a gamble that ultimately paid off with his stunning victory in Tokyo, clocking an impressive 43.53 seconds.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Kebinatshipi remains humble, acknowledging that his life has changed but downplaying the impact on his personal life. He views his Tokyo gold as an unexpected bonus, initially setting his sights on the 2028 Olympics. The team's victory in the 4x400m relay was so significant that President Duma Boko declared a public holiday in Botswana. Kebinatshipi has started the new season strongly, demonstrating his continued commitment to excellence.

He believes that African athletes are expanding their horizons beyond traditional long-distance events, challenging themselves in all disciplines, and this represents a significant step forward for the continent's athletic prowess





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Collen Kebinatshipi World Athletics Championships Botswana Athletics Africa Athlete Transfers Support Incentives Isaac Makwala World Relays

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