World Athletics Blocks Turkish Nationality Switches Amid Allegations of Coordinated Recruitment

World Athletics has denied nationality change requests for 11 elite athletes aiming to represent Turkey, citing a state-sponsored recruitment scheme designed to circumvent international regulations and gain an unfair advantage in future competitions. The decision highlights concerns over the integrity of athletic eligibility and the transfer of allegiance process.

World Athletics has taken a decisive stance against what it describes as a 'coordinated recruitment strategy' by the Turkish government, rejecting the applications of eleven elite athletes seeking to change their national representation to Turkey .

The governing body cited concerns that the country's government was employing lucrative contracts to lure overseas athletes, potentially compromising the integrity of international athletics and the established rules surrounding the transfer of allegiance. Among the rejected athletes are five Kenyans, including the former women's marathon world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, four Jamaicans, a Nigerian, and a Russian athlete. This decision comes in the wake of Turkey's performance at the 2024 Paris Games, where the nation failed to secure any gold medals despite winning a total of eight. World Athletics emphasized that allowing these nationality transfers would undermine the fundamental principles underpinning its eligibility rules and regulations concerning changes in allegiance. The governing body's panel meticulously reviewed the applications and found them to be part of a broader effort to facilitate transfers of allegiance, with the ultimate goal of enabling these athletes to compete for Turkey in upcoming international events, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The applications were characterized as being submitted through a 'wholly-owned and financed government club,' a factor that significantly contributed to their rejection. World Athletics stated that the commonalities observed across all eleven applications led the panel to assess them collectively, concluding that such an approach directly contravenes the core principles of their regulations. Consequently, these athletes are now ineligible to represent Turkey in any national representative competitions or other relevant international events. The list of affected athletes also includes Catherine Relin Amanang'ole, Brian Kibor, Ronald Kwemoi, and Nelvin Jepkemboi from Kenya; Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell, Jaydon Hibbert, and Wayne Pinnock; Nigeria's Favour Ofili; and Russian athlete Sophia Yakushina. This move underscores World Athletics' commitment to maintaining a level playing field and preventing artificial inflation of national teams through financial incentives and potentially circumvented eligibility pathways. This significant decision by World Athletics sends a clear message regarding the boundaries of international sportsmanship and the importance of adhering to established procedures for athlete representation. The organization's vigilance in identifying and addressing what it perceives as an organized effort to exploit loopholes in nationality transfer rules aims to protect the inherent fairness of athletic competitions. By examining these applications as a consolidated initiative, World Athletics has reinforced its dedication to upholding the spirit of competition and ensuring that national teams are built on genuine representation and athlete development, rather than strategic recruitment designed to gain an artificial advantage. The implications of this ruling are far-reaching, potentially discouraging similar tactics by other nations and reinforcing the significance of the transfer of allegiance regulations as a guardian of competitive integrity in global athletics. The principle of fair play is paramount, and World Athletics has acted decisively to safeguard it against what it deemed a concerted attempt to manipulate the system for competitive gain





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Athletics Nationality Switch Turkey Athlete Recruitment Eligibility Regulations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some top athletes missing, but fireworks still expected at SA Athletics ChampsSome thrilling races are on the cards when the action gets underway at the SA Athletics Championships in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

Read more »

FIFA President Confirms Iran's Participation in 2026 World Cup Amidst Middle East TensionsFIFA President Gianni Infantino has unequivocally stated that Iran will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. He emphasized Iran's qualification and the players' desire to compete, hoping for a peaceful resolution by the tournament's start. This confirmation comes despite previous doubts and Iran's requests to relocate matches, which FIFA rejected.

Read more »

World Athletics deliver nationality switch hammer blow to TurkeyWorld Athletics on Thursday refused the applications of 11 elite athletes seeking to transfer their allegiance to Turkey in a hammer blow to the country's medal chances at the 2028 Olympics.

Read more »

Tayla Kavanagh shines on opening day of SA Athletics ChampsDistance runner Tayla Kavanagh delivered the standout performance on day one of the SA Athletics Championships in Stellenbosch.

Read more »

World Athletics deliver nationality switch hammer blow to TurkeyWorld Athletics on Thursday refused the applications of 11 elite athletes seeking to transfer their allegiance to Turkey in a hammer blow to the country's medal chances at the 2028 Olympics.

Read more »

RAF must compensate all, including illegal foreigners, SCA rulesCourt blocks RAF’s attempt to deny claims based on immigration status

Read more »