Floodwaters swept into Campus Square in Auckland Park on Thursday, forcing Power Fashion and PEP to close as workers drained water and tried to save stock. Other shops remained open while cleanup efforts continued.

Two stores at Campus Square in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, were forced to close on Thursday after floodwaters swept into the mall during heavy rain. The affected stores were Power Fashion and PEP.

Workers spent the day draining water and trying to salvage stock. Other shops in the mall continued operating normally. Inside the affected stores, floors were covered in water, sand and dirt. Furniture had been moved as workers rolled up their sleeves to drain the water and clean the premises.

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Power Fashion Staff Battling Flood Damage Losses

At Power Fashion, some clothes were stained by the floodwater. Staff worked to salvage what they could as the store faced losses. The Power Fashion store manager said they were also worried about customers lay-bys. Our tills might not be working because our cables are on the floor.

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I am also stressing about the lay-bys of our clients because they are wrapped in plastics. They could be damaged and that would cost us a lot. Even at the cash office, the water came in, and we need to check if the money is not damaged. Because already the door for receiving has a hole in it, she said.

Workers were seen cleaning the store with their jeans rolled up to their ankles, some barefoot, as they drained the water and tried to salvage the remaining stock. At PEP, employees worked to clean the store, with some wearing shoes covered in plastic bags to protect them from the water and dirt. The PEP manager said most of their merchandise had been spared damage because it was stored on upper shelves.

PEP Manager Reveals Timing of Campus Square Flood

The PEP manager said the flooding happened when the staff had already knocked off. This happened when the staff had already knocked off and that is why we are only cleaning now. We were not able to prevent the water coming in, she said. A video showed Power Fashion and PEP workers cleaning up stores barefoot as they used price tags as makeshift tools to drain floodwater following heavy rains at Campus Square on Thursday morning.

While the two stores remained closed as workers dealt with the aftermath of the flooding, other shops in the mall continued operating normally. Some sections of the mall floor were covered with cardboard as efforts to clean up the flood damage continued. The flooding followed heavy rain in Johannesburg. The cleanup was still ongoing on Thursday.