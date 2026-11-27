Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley clarifies that the company has no immediate plans for in-country data hosting, citing strong EU regulations as a sufficient alternative for compliance.

Workday South Africa Managing Director Kiv Moodley has confirmed that the US enterprise software company has no immediate plans to host customer data on the African continent, despite receiving significant interest from local public-sector institutions over the past two years. Speaking at Workday Rising Emea 2026 in Barcelona last week, Moodley emphasized that the local business unit remains predominantly focused on the private sector, with government opportunities being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Public Sector Interest Driven By ROI Demands

Workday South Africa Managing Director Kiv Moodley stated that public-sector institutions are actively looking for change, seeking better returns on investment, lower total costs of ownership, and a higher success rate for projects. Although word of Workday's successful private-sector implementations has reached state departments, Moodley declined to name the specific institutions involved, noting that the company is still navigating non-disclosure agreements and prioritizing partnerships. He described Workday's current public-sector work as very new and less mature compared to its established presence in other industries.

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Data Sovereignty And Regulatory Compliance

When asked about plans for in-country or in-region hosting for Africa, which were initially mentioned a year ago alongside other regionally tailored offerings, Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley responded with a clear "Not at the moment." He explained that all South African customers are currently hosted in the European Union, a decision supported by risk assessments conducted with local institutions. Moodley argued that the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation supersedes the local Protection of Personal Information Act requirements due to its robust framework, although legal experts note that the two laws differ significantly regarding the transfer of company information.

Growing Client Base And Market Penetration

Home to a Johannesburg office opened in February 2018, Workday South Africa now counts just under 600 global companies using its software locally and just under 20 South African-headquartered customers. Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley highlighted that the financial services sector is particularly strong, while retail has picked up considerably, alongside steady growth in professional services and healthcare. The company is now aggressively targeting the mining sector, aiming to expand its footprint in industries that have traditionally been slower to adopt cloud-based human capital management solutions.

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AI Integration And Developer Ecosystem

Workday reported that it had passed 2,500 customers headquartered in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with more than 6,000 organizations worldwide utilizing its AI agents. Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley acknowledged that specific numbers for South African users of these AI tools remain undisclosed, but he described the new Work Intelligence tool, currently in early access, as a mechanism to automate mundane tasks that hinder employee productivity. The company is also collaborating with a major unnamed South African bank to enable developers to build custom applications on top of Workday's platform, provided they adhere to strict safeguarding protocols.

Security Risks Of Unregulated Custom Tools

Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley dismissed the notion that companies using AI coding tools to build their own HR applications pose a direct threat, instead viewing the trend as an opportunity for integration when properly managed. He warned that home-built tools without the right guardrails are risky, stating that inaccurate results in critical areas like payroll or talent analysis can lead to significant operational failures. By providing a secure environment for development, Workday aims to balance innovation with the stringent security standards required for enterprise resource management.