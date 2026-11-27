Workday maintains EU hosting for SA customers citing GDPR superiority over POPIA, rejecting immediate plans for local public sector data sovereignty.

Workday, the prominent US enterprise software company, continues to receive inquiries from South Africa n public-sector institutions regarding the hosting of government data on the African continent. Despite this interest, Workday South Africa Managing Director Kiv Moodley confirmed during the Workday Rising Emea 2026 conference in Barcelona that the firm has no immediate plans to establish local data hosting facilities for the public sector.

Current Data Hosting Strategy in Europe

All South African customers currently utilize Workday's cloud infrastructure hosted in the European Union. Moodley explained that the company has evaluated the risks associated with local hosting and determined that the current setup remains the most secure option. The firm relies on the strength of European regulations to ensure data protection compliance for its regional clients.

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Regulatory Comparison Between GDPR and POPIA

Workday justifies its European hosting model by citing the robust nature of the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Moodley stated that GDPR effectively supersedes the requirements of South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act in their operational assessment. This decision aligns with the company's broader strategy of leveraging established international legal frameworks for data security.

Public Sector Engagement and Private Focus

While Workday remains predominantly focused on the private sector in South Africa, the company acknowledges that public institutions are seeking significant change. Moodley noted that government entities desire better returns on investment and lower total costs of ownership. Opportunities with the state are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, though the firm has not yet named specific departments involved in these discussions.

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Market Presence and Customer Base Growth

Nearly nine years after opening its Johannesburg office in February 2018, Workday counts just under 600 global companies using its software in South Africa. Additionally, there are just under 20 South African-headquartered customers utilizing the platform. Financial services represent a strong segment, while retail and professional services have also seen considerable growth in adoption rates.

Future Developments and AI Implementation

Workday is currently exploring opportunities within the mining sector and is working with a major unnamed South African bank to enable secure development on its platform. The company emphasizes the importance of safeguardrails when implementing AI coding tools, viewing internal development without controls as a significant risk. More regionally tailored data sovereignty offerings may be considered in the future, though no specific timeline has been provided for such initiatives in Africa.