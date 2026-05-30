Woolworths Reassures Public After Coordinated Bomb Attacks on Stores in Pretoria and Bloemfontein

Woolworths has increased security nationwide after two overnight explosive device attacks on its stores in Pretoria and Bloemfontein. The stores were empty at the time, but staff were affected. The Hawks are investigating, and the retailer pledges to remain open and safe.

Woolworths , one of South Africa's leading retailers, is taking steps to reassure both customers and employees following two distinct incidents involving explosive devices that targeted its stores in Pretoria and Bloemfontein .

The attacks occurred during overnight hours when the stores were closed to the public, thereby preventing any customer injuries. The first explosion took place at the Woolworths branch located in Menlyn Park, Pretoria, between 01:00 and 02:00 on Thursday. The second incident was reported at the Preller Square store in Bloemfontein during the same overnight window on Friday. While the Menlyn Park location has reopened, the Bloemfontein store remains closed as forensic investigators continue their work at the scene.

Woolworths issued a statement acknowledging that some staff members were left shaken by the events and confirmed that support is being provided to affected employees. The company immediately notified the South African Police Service after both incidents. Police conducted security sweeps to rule out additional threats, and the Hawks, South Africa's elite Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, has assumed control of the investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive or provided specifics about the explosive devices used.

In response to the attacks, Woolworths has announced a strengthening of security protocols across its entire national store network. As a precautionary measure, the retailer has heightened vigilance at all locations and enlisted specialist forensic teams to bolster security and intelligence-gathering operations. These events underscore a broader trend wherein South African retailers are increasingly investing in advanced security systems to safeguard both customers and staff.

Although incidents involving explosives at major retail outlets are still considered rare, they typically prompt extensive investigations due to the significant potential risks. Despite the uncertainty, Woolworths has projected an attitude of resilience and continuity. In a message to customers, the company stated, "I understand that times like these can be unsettling and frightening," and emphasized its enduring commitment to the core values that have defined the business for decades.

"Targeted attacks will not deter us. We will keep showing up, keep opening our doors, for you, our customers," the retailer added. Woolworths reiterated that the safety of its employees and shoppers remains its paramount concern, assuring the public that all possible measures are being implemented to protect people while authorities work to identify the perpetrators.

For now, investigators are piecing together the sequence of events at both stores, while the retailer focuses on restoring normal operations and supporting those impacted by a week that few within the company are likely to forget soon





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Woolworths Explosive Devices Pretoria Bloemfontein Hawks Investigation

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