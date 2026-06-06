Woolworths CEO Transition: Sam Ngumeni Takes Helm Amid Mixed Business Performance

Woolworths has appointed Sam Ngumeni as its new CEO, effective 1 June 2026, replacing Roy Bagattini. Bagattini's tenure was marked by pandemic disruptions, a strong Food division, struggles in Fashion/Beauty/Home and Australia, and the eventual exit of David Jones. Ngumeni inherits a business with divergent performance and faces immediate operational challenges.

Woolworths has entered a new leadership chapter with Sam Ngumeni officially taking over as CEO on 1 June 2026, succeeding Roy Bagattini . Bagattini's five-year term, starting February 2020, was defined by navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain issues, and domestic instability.

During his leadership, the Food division performed strongly, while Fashion, Beauty and Home (FBH) and the Australian operations struggled. A key effort was turning around the Australian business, particularly David Jones; Woolworths exited that asset in 2023 at a significant loss, which reduced liabilities and improved the balance sheet. Bagattini achieved better cash flow, debt reduction, and shareholder returns via buybacks and dividends, though the Country Road Group remained underperforming.

Ngumeni inherits a mixed portfolio: robust Food, a recovering FBH, and ongoing Australian uncertainty. Recent results show some sales growth but margin and profitability pressures. Ngumeni, an internal hire since 2008 who previously led the successful Food division, is expected to apply that expertise across the group. His early tenure faces operational challenges including supplier disputes and recent store incidents, creating pressure for quick results





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Woolworths CEO Sam Ngumeni Roy Bagattini Retail Leadership Food Division Fashion Beauty Home Australia David Jones Country Road Group Financial Results Turnaround Supplier Disputes

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