Wonga urges South African parents to teach kids money skills to curb debt crisis

Tina Manyanya of fintech lender Wonga calls for open financial conversations with children, offering practical tips such as savings jars, early accounts and chore‑based earnings to build lifelong budgeting habits amid a growing debt problem.

Financial literacy is often sidestepped in many households, especially when it comes to talking with children about money. The reluctance to discuss finances can leave families vulnerable to crippling debt, insufficient savings and poor budgeting habits.

Tina Manyanya, spokesperson for the short‑term credit provider Wonga, argues that normalising money conversations is essential, placing South African children at the centre of this cultural shift. By encouraging open, frank and educational dialogue about spending, saving and planning, parents can set a strong example that will shape their children's future financial habits.

Manyanya notes that more than thirty million people in South Africa lack a solid grasp of basic financial concepts, a figure that becomes even more concerning as the cost‑of‑living crisis tightens household budgets. In 2024 roughly twelve million adults were classified as over‑indebted, underscoring the urgency of equipping younger generations with the tools to avoid similar pitfalls. Practical steps for parents begin with the simple distinction between needs and wants.

Teaching children to prioritise essential expenses over discretionary purchases builds a foundation for responsible decision‑making. Introducing a visual savings jar at home helps kids see that money is finite and encourages them to allocate funds toward specific goals. Manyanya explains that when parents contribute to the jar, children observe positive behaviour and learn the value of collective effort.

Setting clear, meaningful objectives for the jar can turn ordinary saving into a lesson in independence, showing youngsters that delayed gratification often yields greater rewards than impulse buying. To transform saving into a lifelong habit, Manyanya recommends opening a savings account for the child as early as possible. This not only safeguards their funds but also demonstrates how interest can grow money over time.

Linking earnings to household chores reinforces the principle that income is earned, not simply given, fostering a strong work‑reward connection. Additionally, exposing children to age‑appropriate financial apps and online resources makes learning interactive and engaging. Consistency is key; regular conversations about budgeting, goal‑setting and responsible spending reinforce the habits that underpin a healthy financial future. Manyanya concludes that while financial success does not happen overnight, sustained open dialogue and practical experience will guide younger South Africans toward greater economic stability.

Wonga, a regulated fintech lender, emphasizes its commitment to responsible lending and has been recognised with technology awards in 2025 and 2026 for its innovative services





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