Woman Arrested for Fabricating Rape Allegation in eMalahleni

A 21-year-old woman from eMalahleni has been arrested for perjury after admitting to fabricating a rape allegation against a man. The incident highlights the importance of thorough investigations and the consequences of false accusations.

A woman from Phase 4, a residential area within the Hlalanikahle informal settlement in eMalahleni, is in hot water after reportedly admitting to fabricating a rape allegation against a man.

According to police, it all started when the 21 year old reported that on the evening of May 26 she had been raped. The woman alleged that while she was walking home with her brother they encountered a man they knew who gave them some money. She then walked with her brother to a local tavern where she used her share to buy a beverage.

After leaving and not finding her brother she said she decided to go home only to bump into the man who had given them money. The woman alleged that the man forced her to his home in Kwa Guqa where he locked her inside and raped her. Lieutenant Colonel Vusi Mnisi from Vosman SAPS said she was rescued by her brother and her brother's friend.

A case was opened but last week Friday things took a different turn when the investigating officer re-interviewed the 'rape-victim.

' It was discovered that the complainant had contradicted herself. Her statement did not connect with her earlier version in the rape case, said Mnisi. He added that she later admitted she had lied about the rape. The officer immediately shifted from victim support to law enforcement and the woman was arrested on the spot for perjury.

The incident highlights the importance of thorough investigations and the consequences of false accusations. It also raises questions about the support systems in place for victims of rape and the potential for manipulation





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Emalahleni Rape Perjury False Accusations Victim Support

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