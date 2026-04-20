Wolves relegated as West Ham draw intensifies Premier League survival battle

Wolverhampton Wanderers' relegation to the Championship is confirmed following West Ham's draw with Crystal Palace, a result that puts further pressure on Tottenham Hotspur in the fight for safety.

The conclusion of Monday night's stalemate between West Ham United and Crystal Palace has sent shockwaves through the bottom half of the Premier League table, officially confirming Wolverhampton Wanderers' relegation to the Championship. The goalless draw at Selhurst Park means that Wolves are now mathematically unable to bridge the 16-point gap separating them from safety, with only 15 points left to play for in their final five fixtures.

This dismal campaign marks the end of an eight-year stint in the English top flight for a club that has struggled for consistency throughout the entire term, securing only three victories in their 33 matches played thus far. The journey downward began early in the season under the guidance of Vitor Pereira, whose tenure was cut short in November following a disastrous series of results. Despite the appointment of former Middlesbrough manager Edwards, the club remained unable to spark a turnaround, ultimately succumbing to the reality of the drop after months of flirting with the bottom position. While the mood at Molineux is one of mourning, the picture at the London Stadium has become significantly brighter. West Ham's hard-fought point against a robust Crystal Palace side has pushed them two points clear of the relegation zone, placing intense pressure on Tottenham Hotspur. The race for survival has intensified following Tottenham's recent 2-2 draw with Brighton, a result that failed to alleviate their own precarious position. With both London clubs having only five matches remaining, the tension in the capital is palpable. Tottenham, having not experienced life in the second division since the late 1970s, find themselves in a desperate battle to preserve their status. Conversely, Nuno Espirito Santo has successfully breathed new life into the West Ham squad since his appointment earlier this year. Under his tactical guidance, the Hammers have demonstrated remarkable resilience, picking up an impressive tally of points since mid-January and proving to be a much more organized unit than they were during the first half of the campaign. The match itself at Selhurst Park was a tense affair, characterized by missed opportunities and defensive tenacity. Crystal Palace had the chance to break the deadlock when Brennan Johnson found himself unmarked from a Tyrick Mitchell delivery, yet his header sailed wide of the target. West Ham responded with a period of sustained pressure, culminating in a powerful header from Konstantinos Mavropanos that required a world-class save from Dean Henderson to keep the score level. The closing stages of the game provided high drama when Ismaila Sarr thought he had secured a victory for the hosts, but the officials intervened to rule out the effort due to a handball committed by Jean-Philippe Mateta in the build-up. As the season approaches its final stretch, Nuno Espirito Santo remains vocal about the tightness of the league, noting that every point is a vital currency in a season where the battle for both European spots and survival is being fought down to the final minute. West Ham now heads into the final five games with a newfound sense of belief, while Wolves are left to contemplate a long-overdue rebuild in the second tier





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