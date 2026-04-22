Wolvaardt's Masterclass Secures Series Win for South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt's sensational 115 off 53 balls led South Africa to a nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20I, clinching the series for the hosts. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 66 for India, but it wasn't enough to overcome Wolvaardt's brilliance.

Laura Wolvaardt delivered a breathtaking performance, crafting one of the most memorable innings in Women’s cricket history to propel South Africa to a commanding nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20 International.

The match unfolded at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, witnessing Wolvaardt dismantle the Indian bowling attack with an astonishing 115 runs off just 53 balls. Her explosive knock was adorned with 14 boundaries and five towering sixes, enabling South Africa to chase down a challenging Indian total of 192-4 with a remarkable 21 balls remaining.

The chase was built on a formidable opening partnership of 183 runs in just 15 overs, where Wolvaardt took the leading role, showcasing a blend of classic strokeplay and powerful hitting. Sune Luus provided excellent support, remaining unbeaten on 64 from 42 balls, but her impressive innings was overshadowed by Wolvaardt’s sheer dominance. Wolvaardt’s ability to find gaps with precision, coupled with her newfound power to clear the boundary, made her virtually unstoppable.

She dispatched the ball to all corners of the ground, driving fours with elegance and launching sixes over long-on, long-off, and even cover. Her eventual dismissal, caught at long-on with only 15 runs needed, was a testament to her aggressive intent throughout the innings. Tazmin Brits then calmly guided the team to victory, scoring 2 runs off 4 balls, leaving the Indian side reeling from the defeat.

Earlier in the match, India had posted a competitive total of 192-4, spearheaded by a scintillating 66 from 38 balls by their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur expertly capitalized on the solid foundation laid by the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (37 off 25 balls) and Shafali Verma (64 off 46 balls). South Africa, having won the toss and opted to bowl first, initially faced a strong challenge from the Indian openers.

Mandhana and Verma forged a 68-run opening stand before Nadine de Klerk provided the breakthrough, taking a stunning diving catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Mandhana off the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba. Mlaba then quickly followed up by removing Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck, as Rodrigues top-edged a sweep to short third.

However, Verma continued her aggressive approach, displaying a range of elegant drives and boundaries before eventually being caught at deep midwicket by Annerie Dercksen. This allowed Kaur to unleash her full attacking potential, smashing seven fours and three sixes during her explosive innings. A late run-out on the final ball of the innings prevented Kaur from further increasing the total.

The South African bowling attack had a mixed performance, with Mlaba emerging as the most successful bowler, claiming 2 wickets for 31 runs. Dercksen proved economical, conceding only 13 runs in her two overs, but surprisingly wasn’t called upon to bowl again. Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon, usually reliable bowlers, had an off day, conceding 51 and 22 runs respectively without taking a wicket. This victory secures the five-match T20 series for South Africa, with two matches still remaining.

The series will conclude at the Wanderers on Friday and then move to Benoni on Monday. Wolvaardt’s exceptional innings not only secured the win but also cemented her status as one of the leading batters in Women’s cricket. Her record-breaking half-century, achieved in just 23 balls, highlighted her ability to accelerate the scoring rate and put pressure on the opposition. The South African team demonstrated a well-rounded performance, with contributions from both the batting and bowling departments.

While the Indian team displayed resilience and fighting spirit, they were ultimately outplayed by a dominant South African side. The series has been a thrilling contest so far, with South Africa winning the first two matches by 6 wickets and 4 wickets respectively. The remaining matches promise to be equally exciting, as both teams will look to showcase their talent and compete for pride.

The South African squad included Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wkt), Ayanda Hlubi, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nonkululeko Mlaba. The Indian team comprised Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wkt), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, and Kranti Gaud





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