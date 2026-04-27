Wolvaardt's Masterclass Secures Series Win for Proteas

Laura Wolvaardt's stunning 92 not out propelled South Africa to a 155-6 total against India in the final T20I, securing the series victory for the Proteas. Despite a middle-order collapse, Wolvaardt's exceptional batting and late contributions from Sinalo Jafta proved decisive.

Laura Wolvaardt delivered a masterful performance, almost single-handedly steering South Africa to a competitive total of 155-6 in the fifth and final T20 International against India at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Proteas relied heavily on Wolvaardt’s exceptional batting prowess. She remained unbeaten on a stunning 92 runs off just 56 balls, a knock characterized by elegant strokeplay and unwavering determination. While her opening partner, Sune Luus, contributed a steady 23 runs from 23 balls, establishing a promising 75-run opening partnership, the South African innings faltered dramatically after her dismissal.

The middle order struggled to build on the foundation laid by Wolvaardt and Luus, succumbing to the disciplined bowling attack of the Indian team. The Indian bowlers, particularly Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, proved instrumental in restricting the South African scoring rate and triggering a collapse. Charani finished with impressive figures of 2-22, while Sharma claimed 2-37. Renuka Singh Thakur also shone with the ball, taking 2-21 and consistently troubling the South African batters with her pace and accuracy.

The wickets of Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk fell in quick succession, leaving Wolvaardt increasingly isolated at the crease. Despite the mounting pressure and the loss of partners, Wolvaardt continued to attack, showcasing her remarkable ability to find boundaries even amidst the chaos. The final over yielded 16 runs, and the last two overs brought in 29, significantly boosting the South African total and providing them with a fighting chance.

Sinalo Jafta provided crucial late-order support, scoring a quickfire 16 runs off just 8 balls, including two boundaries, to help Wolvaardt finish the innings strongly. Wolvaardt’s innings was punctuated by 11 fours and two sixes, bringing her series total to an incredible 330 runs, including a magnificent unbeaten 115 in the third match which sealed the series for South Africa. This victory marks a successful series for the Proteas, having already secured the first three matches.

Although they experienced a setback in the fourth T20I at the Wanderers, losing by 14 runs, their overall dominance throughout the series has been undeniable. Wolvaardt’s consistent brilliance has been the cornerstone of their success, and her ability to adapt to different match situations and consistently deliver under pressure has been truly exceptional. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, fought valiantly throughout the series, but ultimately fell short against a determined South African side.

The match showcased a compelling contest between bat and ball, with both teams displaying moments of brilliance. The South African team will be looking to build on this series win as they prepare for future challenges, while the Indian team will aim to learn from their experiences and refine their strategies for upcoming tournaments. The series highlighted the growing competitiveness of women’s cricket and the emergence of talented players from both nations.

The final match at Willowmoore Park provided a fitting climax to a thrilling series, with Wolvaardt’s unforgettable innings serving as the defining moment





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