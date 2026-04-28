Wolvaardt Confident Proteas Women in Good Space Ahead of T20 World Cup After India Series Win

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt believes her team is well-prepared for the Women’s T20 World Cup following their impressive 4-1 series victory over India. Wolvaardt highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in fielding, but expressed confidence in the team’s overall performance and her own rediscovered form.

The South African women’s cricket team, fresh off a commanding 4-1 series win against India, is entering a confident phase as they prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in England this June.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance throughout the five-match T20 International series played on home soil, emphasizing the value of the victory not only as a morale booster but also as valuable preparation against a direct World Cup opponent. Wolvaardt highlighted the significance of facing India again in the tournament, stating that the series win provides crucial momentum and validates the team’s progress.

She acknowledged that while the team is performing well, there are still areas requiring refinement, and she is eager to address these in the month leading up to the World Cup. The series against India showcased consistent strong performances, particularly from Wolvaardt herself, who rediscovered her form after a challenging tour of New Zealand. Despite the overall success, Wolvaardt pinpointed fielding as a key area for improvement.

She noted that dropped catches were a recurring issue throughout the series, a frustrating aspect considering the numerous chances created. While the team consistently generated opportunities to dismiss Indian batters, the inability to capitalize on those chances proved a minor concern.

However, she remains optimistic that this can be rectified with focused training. The captain also expressed delight with the intent displayed by the top-order batters and the effectiveness of the bowling attack, especially during the crucial death overs. The team’s ability to apply pressure in these key moments was a significant factor in securing the series victory. Wolvaardt’s personal form was a major highlight of the series.

She amassed an impressive 330 runs in five innings, averaging 82.50 with a remarkable strike rate of 168.36. This included a century and three half-centuries, demonstrating her ability to consistently contribute significant scores. Her century, achieved in just 47 deliveries, set a new benchmark for the fastest century scored by a South African woman in T20 International cricket. Wolvaardt reflected on her recent struggles with form, particularly during the New Zealand tour, and expressed relief at finding her rhythm again.

She admitted that pinpointing the exact reason for the turnaround is difficult, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of cricket. However, she believes that once a player finds their form, it creates a positive cycle, fostering confidence and allowing for a more proactive and enjoyable approach to the game. She hopes to maintain this momentum and continue performing at a high level throughout the World Cup.

The series win against India serves as a powerful statement of intent for the Proteas women’s team, signaling their readiness to compete at the highest level. The combination of strong individual performances, a clear focus on improvement, and a positive team spirit positions them well for a successful campaign in England. The team’s preparation will now intensify as they fine-tune their skills and strategies in anticipation of the challenges that lie ahead.

The upcoming month will be crucial for addressing the identified areas of weakness and ensuring that the team is fully prepared to make a significant impact at the Women’s T20 World Cup





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