Mercedes Wins Constructors Title After Antonelli Becomes Youngest F1 Champion at Sao Paulo GP

Mercedes secured their ninth constructors' championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli became the youngest F1 world champion. George Russell finished fourth to seal the deal while Lando Norris won the race in wet conditions.

Mercedes has officially secured the 2024 Formula One Constructors' Championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, adding a ninth crown to their collection. This victory coincides with Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest driver in the sport's history to win a world title.

The team needed to outscore their Ferrari rivals by at least three points to clinch the constructors' prize, a target they achieved through a strong finish to the season. George Russell delivered a crucial performance by finishing in fourth place. Antonelli completed his set with a fifth-place finish in the rain-swept race. These results ensured that Mercedes maintained their points advantage over Ferrari, despite the challenging weather conditions at the Interlagos circuit.

Also read Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris Set to Battle for Pole at Sao Paulo GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished seventh, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton struggled to ninth. The wet track made consistency difficult for all teams. McLaren's Lando Norris took the checkered flag, winning the race ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Isack Hadjar completed the podium for Red Bull.

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Mercedes Secures Constructors Championship

The result foiled Antonelli's hopes of adding another race win just a week after his historic championship success. Nevertheless, the young Italian driver and his team celebrated a monumental achievement. The win at Interlagos was not enough to secure the race, but it was sufficient to secure the constructors' title for Mercedes. Team Principal Toto Wolff praised the organization for their resilience.

He noted that it took a few years to return to the top spot after a difficult period. He expressed immense pride in the team for overcoming challenges in the latter part of the season. Wolff highlighted that few teams have managed such a strong comeback. Wolff stated that the beginning of the season was very strong and got them over the line.

He acknowledged that the last few races had been challenging for the car and the team. Despite this, he emphasized the incredible work done by everyone at the track and back at the Brackley and Brixworth factories. Antonelli also took to the podium to celebrate the team's success. He credited the entire organization for their incredible year.

Russell Highlights Team Unity

He mentioned that everyone, from the people at the track to those at the factories, deserved the recognition. His words reflected the unity within the Mercedes garage. Russell added that the main focus of the day was securing the constructors' championship. He emphasized the huge amount of work required from all team members to achieve this goal.

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The victory moves Mercedes level with Williams in third place in the all-time constructors' table. Ferrari remains at the top of the historical standings with 16 titles. McLaren sits in second place with 10 constructors' championships. Mercedes' ninth title solidifies their status as one of the most successful teams in F1 history.

Ferrari Discusses Driver Future

Separately, Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur confirmed discussions with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. These talks followed their opening-lap squabble at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The incident had drawn significant attention before the Sao Paulo event. Wolff also addressed the doubters who questioned Antonelli's place in F1.

He spoke out in support of the young champion after his historic win. The comments highlighted the skepticism the teenager faced before his breakthrough season. The season concluded with a mix of celebration and reflection. Mercedes has returned to the pinnacle of team success.

Antonelli has set a new record for the youngest world champion. The sport looks forward to seeing how these developments influence the next season.