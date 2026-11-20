Wits University CIO Mpofu proposes expanding global Wi-Fi Eduroam to libraries, malls, and petrol stations in South Africa to support disadvantaged students without home data.

Wits University Chief Information Officer Mpofu has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the global Wi-Fi network Eduroam across South Africa. The proposal aims to install these free connectivity points in libraries, shopping malls, and petrol stations to assist students who lack internet access at home.

Eduroam Expansion Strategy and Current Deployment

Mpofu stated that the network is already operational at all nine airports managed by Airports Company South Africa. Since last month, the service has also been live at the Mall of Africa. The goal is to extend this infrastructure to every library and petrol station in the country to ensure equitable access to university resources.

Also read SA’s bright young minds off to Oxford University

The CIO emphasized that the rollout should incur no cost to the hosting facilities. By offering Eduroam at these public locations, the initiative seeks to support all disadvantaged students who otherwise face barriers to accessing their university's digital materials.

Connectivity for Students in Transit and Rural Areas

The practical application of this strategy allows a student traveling on the N1 highway to stop at a garage, connect to the secure network, upload an assignment, and continue their journey. This mobility is crucial for students who commute long distances or live in areas with poor home connectivity.

Advertisement

Mpofu argued that rural South Africa cannot participate in the artificial intelligence conversation without basic internet coverage. He supports mobile operators in building shared towers to improve this coverage and bridge the digital divide for students in these underserved regions.

Negotiating Data Deals and Ensuring Continuity

Beyond public Wi-Fi, Mpofu negotiated student data deals with mobile operators for all 26 public universities in the country. He also organized the shipment of laptops to students in rural areas to ensure they had the necessary hardware to participate in remote learning and digital assessments.

His leadership prevented Wits University from losing a single day of teaching during the pandemic. This continuity was achieved through smart classrooms approved in 2018 and a rapid migration of the learning management system to AWS in less than a month.

Historical Background and Future AI Strategy

Mpofu's career began with a five-hour Saturday aptitude test at Transnet in 1994. He initially worked in Cobol programming before switching to desktop support. His experience has shaped his approach to technology governance at Wits, where he is integrating an AI strategy through the university's formal governance structures.

Advertisement

He advocates for embracing artificial intelligence in the same way educators embraced the calculator. The podcast series discussing these initiatives is brought to you by NTT DATA, highlighting the intersection of higher education and corporate technology support.