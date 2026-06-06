Wits RHI Seeks Experienced Study Coordinator for Clinical Trials Support

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, a premier African-led research institute, is hiring a Study Coordinator to support clinical trials across all phases. The role involves project planning, coordination with external partners, development of trial documentation, and oversight of operational activities. Required experience includes 4-6 years in clinical trials with at least 2 years as a Study Coordinator. Apply online via the institute's website.

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) stands as a leading African-led research organization dedicated to addressing the continent's most pressing health challenges.

Based at the University of the Witwatersrand, the institute focuses on critical public health issues impacting Southern Africa, particularly HIV and associated conditions, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. A key component of their work involves supporting clinical trials across all phases-from initial startup through implementation to close-out. This support includes developing and reviewing work plans and strategic project documents to ensure effective project execution.

The institute also identifies the necessary inputs and outputs for relevant projects and coordinates with various external agencies such as public health organizations, NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring groups, and auditing agencies as needed. Furthermore, Wits RHI develops and maintains project information systems and creates essential project tools including Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), informed consent forms, participant information materials, technical guidelines, best practice documents, and other required resources.

Operational coordination and troubleshooting cover areas like laboratory activities, pharmacy, information technology, and procurement. For a specific position, the institute seeks candidates with a minimum of four to six years of experience in clinical trials, including at least two years serving as a Study Coordinator. Applicants are required to submit a cover letter of no more than one page.

The application process mandates that all candidates apply online via the institute's website to complete registration, which establishes a permanent profile for future job applications through AJ PERSONNEL and ensures compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). The employer emphasizes that only applicants meeting the stated criteria will be considered, and those not contacted within two weeks after the closing date should assume their applications were unsuccessful.

Wits Health Consortium (WHC), in line with its Employment Equity objectives, gives preference to suitably qualified candidates from designated groups as outlined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and its amendments. AJ PERSONNEL acts solely as the recruitment agency responsible for advertising the position and handling responses on behalf of their client, Wits Health Consortium





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Wits RHI Clinical Trials Study Coordinator HIV Research Public Health University Of The Witwatersrand Employment Equity POPIA Job Vacancy Research Institute

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