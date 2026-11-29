Witrand Specialised Hospital in Potchefstroom faces intense scrutiny as grieving families, including Vir Noeleen de Bruin and Ronelle McCarthy, question patient safety protocols and demand justice for their deceased loved ones.

Vir Noeleen de Bruin is fighting for answers regarding the death of her son, Riaan Jansen van Vuuren, more than a year after he passed away at Witrand Specialised Hospital in Potchefstroom. Although Jansen van Vuuren died in March 2025, his family remains unresolved about the specific circumstances of his final day and the reasons they were not informed when his condition deteriorated. De Bruin states that while they trusted the institution with his care, the lack of clarity regarding the events leading to his death continues to haunt them.

Patient Safety Failures at Witrand

Witrand Hospital in Potchefstroom is facing mounting pressure from multiple families who are questioning the quality of care provided to vulnerable patients. The core issue revolves around the lack of timely intervention and communication during critical medical emergencies. De Bruin asserts that her son was placed in the hospital's care with the expectation of professional monitoring, yet she believes he was not assisted in time to save his life. This sentiment is not isolated, as other families have also voiced concerns about the treatment and nursing standards at the facility.

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Medical Negligence Allegations

De Bruin describes her son's condition prior to his death as alarming, noting that his face was swollen and his eyes were very red during his last visit to their home in February 2025. She recounts that hospital staff could not provide clear explanations for his symptoms, with one nurse suggesting that patients were lying on hot cement outdoors. On the day of his death, Jansen van Vuuren began vomiting, but De Bruin claims she was not notified promptly of his worsening state. He was moved to the hospital's care unit, but his condition did not improve, and he was later transferred to Potchefstroom Hospital.

Coronial Findings and Staffing Issues

Medical staff at Potchefstroom Hospital managed to restart Jansen van Vuuren's heart, but he passed away later that evening. De Bruin reports that vomit was found in his lungs, suggesting a potential aspiration event that could have been prevented with immediate suctioning and monitoring. A meeting with hospital management failed to provide the answers the family sought. Nico Masiu, the assistant director of communications at Witrand, confirmed that the family was consulted and received a full report, stating that the case was closed out of respect for patient confidentiality.

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Systemic Problems Exposed

The controversy at Witrand Hospital extends beyond single cases, revealing deeper systemic issues. Earlier this year, the North West Department of Health acknowledged serious shortcomings following an internal investigation into the death of 40-year-old patient Quinton du Plessis in June 2025. The inquiry exposed severe staffing shortages, poor communication, inadequate security, broken equipment, and general negligence in patient care. These findings have raised alarms about the hospital's ability to safely house the community's most vulnerable individuals.

Continued Fight for Justice

De Bruin remains defiant in her pursuit of accountability, stating she will never give up until justice is served for her son. Her case mirrors that of Ronelle McCarthy, who is still awaiting the outcome of a judicial investigation into the death of her sister, Julie Marlyn, in November 2020. McCarthy questions the circumstances surrounding her sister's death after the patient died while under the hospital's watch. The family insists on continuing their campaign until all questions are answered and proper accountability is enforced.