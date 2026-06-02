Witness Testifies About Unusual Queries on Cocaine Exhibit Destruction Before Analysis at Madlanga Commission

A forensic drug analyst told the Madlanga Commission that a senior officer inquired about destroying cocaine exhibits prior to analysis, raising concerns about procedural irregularities in the SAPS.

A new witness at the Madlanga Commission has testified that he found it unusual that Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Jacobs asked him questions about destroying cocaine exhibits before they had been analysed.

Warrant Officer Bheki Setshedi, a forensic drug analyst at the South African Police Service (SAPS), was testifying earlier about the matter. Setshedi told Commission Chairperson Justice Madlanga that it concerned him that Jacobs wanted a specific type of analyst to be involved in examining the exhibits. He explained that the standard procedure is for investigating officers to submit all exhibits from drug seizures to the Forensic Science Laboratory, where cases are allocated to any available analyst.

Setshedi emphasized that the process does not allow for choosing a specific analyst, and that once exhibits are allocated, the assigned analyst conducts the analysis. The witness recounted that on 27 October 2021, Lieutenant-Colonel Govan Jacob visited his office and focused the discussion on the destruction of exhibits. Setshedi found it unusual that the discussion about destruction occurred before any analysis had been completed.

He highlighted that proper procedure requires analysis first, followed by appropriate disposal only after the analysis confirms the nature of the substances. The testimony suggests potential irregularities in the handling of drug evidence, raising questions about chain of custody and proper forensic protocol. The Madlanga Commission, which is investigating various matters within the SAPS, continues to hear evidence from multiple witnesses regarding the handling of drug exhibits and possible misconduct.

The commission's work aims to uncover systemic issues and restore integrity to forensic processes within the police service. This latest testimony adds to growing concerns about the manipulation of drug evidence and the potential compromise of criminal cases. Setshedi's account underscores the importance of adhering to established forensic procedures to ensure the reliability of evidence in court.

The commission will likely delve deeper into the motivations behind the premature inquiries about destruction and whether any improper pressures were exerted on forensic analysts. The public and legal observers are watching closely to see what reforms might emerge from the commission's findings. The testimony also touches on the broader context of police corruption and the challenges facing the SAPS's forensic capacity.

Ensuring impartial and thorough analysis of drug exhibits is crucial for the justice system, and any deviation from protocol can have serious consequences for prosecutions and public trust. The commission's hearings are expected to continue, with more witnesses potentially coming forward to shed light on these critical issues





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Madlanga Commission SAPS Forensic Drug Analysis Cocaine Exhibits Evidence Destruction Police Corruption Forensic Science Laboratory Warrant Officer Bheki Setshedi Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Jacobs Chain Of Custody

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