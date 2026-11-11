Witness Testifies How BMW in Ralph Stanfield Trial Was Towed from Milnerton Complex

A state witness told the Western Cape High Court how a black BMW worth over R326,000 was towed from a Milnerton security complex after being claimed by Nicole Johnson. The alleged theft forms part of the trial against Ralph Stanfield, Johnson and 12 co-accused.

A state witness has told the Western Cape High Court how a black BMW worth more than R326,000 was towed from a Milnerton security complex after those accused of stealing it claimed it belonged to Nicole Johnson, the wife of alleged 28s gang leader Ralph Stanfield.

The alleged theft, which was recovered months later at an address in Valhalla Park, forms part of the case against Stanfield, Johnson and 12 co-accused. The trial involves 14 accused facing charges including racketeering, murder, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and fraud. They have not been convicted.

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State witness 5, who described himself as an accident runner, testified that he was called to the Palm Springs security complex in Brooklyn, Milnerton, on November 24 2022 to tow what he understood to be a repossessed vehicle. He said he was working along the N7 towards Malmesbury when he received the call to collect the BMW. I got to the complex and told the security why I was there.

I went inside and saw the BMW in the parking lot. Two other BMWs were parked in front of it, he testified. I saw three people next to the BMW and approached the person who was wearing a dark top and told him about the repo. The witness said he contacted his road manager, who then spoke to accused one, Stanfield.

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BMW Towed From Security Complex

The conversation lasted about 15 minutes, though he could not hear what was being discussed. Another man, wearing a blue top, subsequently told him that he could tow the vehicle. I then went to the car, and it was locked. I asked about the owner and was told he was not there, he said.

The witness said his vehicle was not equipped to tow the BMW, forcing him to call a colleague with a flatbed tow truck. The towing documentation was signed by Johnson, and the BMW was loaded onto the flatbed and taken away. According to the indictment, the lawful owner of the black BMW, registration number CY 410 304, was the girlfriend of the complainant in count 37, who was driving the vehicle on the day of the alleged theft.

The complainant was also allegedly a member of The Firm and an employee of Stanfield's. The state describes The Firm as a criminal gang operating in Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park, Delft and Mitchells Plain. The indictment alleges that the group included Stanfield, Johnson, Johannes Bal Abrahams, Denver Booysen and several other accused. The state's version is that Johnson contacted Tracker on November 24 2022 to establish the BMW's whereabouts.

She allegedly told the operator that she was its lawful owner and provided the vehicle owner's identification details before Tracker disclosed its location. Johnson and Booysen were allegedly together at the time, and she informed Stanfield of the vehicle's whereabouts. Stanfield, who was with Abrahams, the father of the complainant in count 37, and Ernest MacLaughlin, then allegedly proceeded to the Palm Springs security complex.

Gang Members Claim Car Ownership

According to the indictment, Johnson approached security and claimed that she owned the BMW and that they intended to take it. Stanfield subsequently arrived and allegedly repeated that the vehicle belonged to his wife. Earlier, the court heard from state witness 4, a former resident of the complex, who testified that he saw three men walking towards his ground-floor apartment before passing his unit.

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Ralph and two men came back to me and asked if I knew the person whose parking bay the black BMW was parked in. I said I did not know the person, and they walked away, he testified. The witness said he later went to establish who owned the parking bay before returning to his apartment to retrieve his cellphone so he could contact the owner.

The indictment alleges that MacLaughlin and Booysen initially confronted the witness before Stanfield approached him, took his cellphone and slapped him. MacLaughlin also allegedly assaulted him, and the men left with his phone. Police arrived shortly afterwards. Stanfield, Johnson, Booysen, Abrahams, MacLaughlin and the complainant's father allegedly entered the complex in vehicles belonging to Stanfield and Johnson.

Stanfield allegedly approached the police officers and told them that the BMW belonged to his wife, while accusing the complainant of stealing his money. The state alleges that when the towing company arrived, Stanfield instructed its employees to remove the BMW, with Johnson signing the relevant documentation. Booysen allegedly accompanied the tow truck driver to an address in Valhalla Park, where the vehicle was offloaded.

Alleged Vehicle Seizure and Robbery

On June 15 2023, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found and seized the BMW. The indictment also details a separate alleged incident involving the complainant's wife, who was married to a former member of The Firm and lived with him in Bishop Lavis. On the evening of January 11 2023, Stanfield and accused Keathan Gardiner allegedly went to her home looking for her husband. Stanfield allegedly threatened the woman and instructed her to open the door.

The two men then entered the house and searched for her husband. The indictment alleges that Stanfield made a telephone call instructing that the woman's vehicle be taken. Shortly afterwards, Teenage Fanie arrived. Fearing for her safety, the woman handed him her vehicle keys, and he drove away with the car.

She subsequently reported the robbery to police. The vehicle was allegedly torched shortly after the report was made. Stanfield, Johnson and their 12 co-accused face a range of charges, including racketeering, murder, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and fraud. They have not been convicted of the charges. The trial will continue on Wednesday.