Winter Sales in South Africa: Top Deals to Check Out

South African retailers are offering major winter sales to help shoppers save. From fashion to beauty, here are some of the best deals currently worth checking out.

With Winter on the horizon, the season's biggest sales are making waves online. From fashion to beauty, retailers across South Africa are rolling out major winter sales to help shoppers save.

Whether you are looking to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your accessories or simply stretch your budget a little further this season, these are some of the best winter sales currently worth checking out. The unisex fragrance brand, Juce, founded in 2022, is kicking off the end of autumn with a great deal. This deal promises a Buy 2 for 20%, and a Buy 3 for 30% off.

The brand also promises free sample layering to find which combination of fragrances will make the perfect scent for you. The clothing brand founded by a mother-daughter duo is having its annual warehouse sale from 26 May to 30 May. This sale allows you to shop for samples and clearance items at a discounted rate. This is an in-person sale, with the store located at the head office on the second floor of The Palms in Woodstock.

The beauty, health, and wellness brand is hosting a site-wide 20% winter sale until 30 June. Founded in 2023 by Greg Tinkler, their products are tailored to women's bodies and unique health and wellness needs, including research-backed supplements. regularly hosts online sales, and the brand is preparing shoppers for the winter months with their 25% online sale. This sale is site-wide, with almost all products seeing marked-down prices.

Shoppers can even score an extra 15% off by using the code EXTRA15 at checkout. The African skincare brand founded by Amanda du-Pont is hosting a 30% sale on the Faithful to Nature website until 7 June. This brand offers products that are vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-approved. is honouring its fifth birthday with 50% off site-wide from 26 May to 2 June. First-time shoppers can also receive an additional 10% off.

The online clothing brand founded by Tarynne Keown Rajh is currently holding a Mega-sale of up to 50% off. The available products are described as a 'This Durban-based online fashion retailer specialises in trendy clothing at affordable prices. The Imprecca brand is currently holding an on-site sale at an impressive 70% off. This sale is valid while stocks last.

Swiitchbeauty, the popular makeup and skincare brand founded by Rabia Ghoor, is holding a clearance sale with all products priced at R75. This whopping deal features products set to be discontinued, and for loyal followers of the brand, this is the last chance to get these high-quality products. The sale will run while stocks last. This popular online retailer is the leading South African site specialising in fashion, accessories, home goods, beauty products and footwear.

With over 450 international and local brands available on their site, it is always a huge draw when they host a sale. Superbalist is currently hosting an End of Season sale, with sale prices reaching up to 80% off. Superbalist's sales typically run from one to three weeks. in the past few years, and now they are holding their Amazon Big Smile sale.

This sale offers up to 50% off on electronics, household goods and winter essentials, perfectly preparing shoppers for the coming months. The sale will run until 28 May





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