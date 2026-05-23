Get the latest winning numbers, tips on participating, and advice on playing the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus.

A total of R500 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 23 May 2026.

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 23 May 2026: - The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. - Usually, within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results. - Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

- Entries cost R3 each. - You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards. - Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

- Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. - If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize. - Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play





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