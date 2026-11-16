A once-off R499 subscription to the Arena Holdings Annual Digital News Bundle gives readers 12 months of access to Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and Business Day, plus entry into a Win-a-Car promotion for a Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT.

Arena Holdings is giving readers the chance to win a fully loaded Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT through its Win-a-Car promotion, tied to the Annual Digital News Bundle.

The offer, published on November 16, 2026 at 2:26 pm, pairs a year of trusted journalism with the possibility of new wheels. Imagine starting your morning commute, heading out for the weekend or simply running your daily errands, in a feature-packed Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT. With Arena Holdings Win-a-Car promotion, a single Annual Digital News Bundle subscription gives you access to three of South Africa most trusted news publications and the chance to make that new car yours.

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Annual Digital News Bundle Offers

The promotion promises more trusted journalism, more value and a chance to win big. For just R499 once-off, a subscription to the Arena Holdings Annual Digital News Bundle gives you 12 months of full digital access to three of the country leading publications: Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and Business Day.

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Whether you start your day catching up on the headlines, follow the stories shaping South Africa, keep up with the latest in sport and lifestyle, or seek deeper insight into business and the economy, your subscription puts the news that matters most to you at your fingertips. It is a simple decision: get the trusted journalism you want, enjoy the value of an Annual Digital News Bundle and you will be in the running to win a brand-new Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT.

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT Prize Details

The prize is a feature-packed Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT, described as stylish and fully loaded. The bundle offers full digital access for 12 months to Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and Business Day for a once-off payment of R499. Readers who sign up are automatically entered into the Win-a-Car promotion, subject to terms and conditions. The promotion is presented as a way to enjoy a year of full access to three leading publications while possibly scoring some new wheels.

The Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT is the prize on offer for those who subscribe. Terms and conditions apply to the promotion and subscription offer. In short, the package combines the trusted journalism of Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and Business Day with the opportunity to drive away in a stylish Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX MT.