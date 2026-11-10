Williams urges Sundowns unity after 3-1 CAF Super Cup loss to USM Alger

Ronwen Williams has called on Mamelodi Sundowns players and fans to stay united after the 3-1 CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld, and after the club's exit from the CAF Champions League preliminaries.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has urged his team to regroup and avoid pointing fingers after their 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Williams Urges Team to Regroup

Williams said there is no need to blame anyone on the team following the disappointing result. The match was played on 8 November 2026 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The defeat follows Sundowns' recent exit from the CAF Champions League preliminaries, where they failed to defend their title. As they reflect on that disappointing run, Williams said they can only learn from it as they aim to bounce back and urged supporters to keep backing them.

Also read USM Alger Dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns to Claim CAF Super Cup

"There is no point in pointing fingers now; we need each other," Williams told the media. "It's not going to help anyone, and I would urge Masandawana, tough as it is, to stick together, be there for the boys and support us. " He said the players will need to pick themselves up and do better as a team going forward, as there are still other trophies to play for. "Obviously, it is tough.

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This one will hurt for a very long time. It's disappointing... we have to reflect as a team on what worked, and we need to get back to that," he said.

"We need to dig deep, and we've always done that and risen up again and kept going," said Williams. "As tough as it is, we need to pick ourselves up. It's going to be a long season, and we just need to be better as a team, draw strength from one another and keep growing.

" "We can't win them all, but it is disappointing to lose at home in the final. But we will have to regroup and get going.

Past Setbacks Show Recovery

" Having faced other disappointments in the past, like losing the Champions League final to Pyramids, Williams said they came back stronger and went on to win the title this year. "You can only learn from these moments; I mean, we've got so much in the last few years that we have to learn from it. " "We need to dig deep, and we've always done that and risen up again and kept going. Sundowns is a massive team.

We need to keep going and congratulate the other team.

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" Williams also called on the club's supporters to remain behind the players during a difficult period. He said unity will be important as the team looks to recover from the setback. The goalkeeper's message came after Sundowns suffered a home defeat in the final. The 3-1 loss to USM Alger added to the disappointment of their earlier exit from the CAF Champions League preliminaries.

Williams said the players must take responsibility and improve as a group. He believes the team can draw strength from one another and keep growing over the course of the long season. He added that losing at home in a final was especially disappointing.

Focus on Remaining Trophies

However, he stressed that the squad must regroup and continue competing for the trophies still available. Reflecting on past setbacks, Williams noted that Sundowns previously lost the Champions League final to Pyramids. He said the team responded by coming back stronger and went on to win the title this year. That experience, he said, shows the club can recover from difficult moments.

He wants the players to learn from the current disappointment and use it to improve. Williams said Sundowns is a massive team and must keep going. He also said it was important to congratulate USM Alger on their victory. The goalkeeper's comments underline the challenge facing Sundowns after two major setbacks.

The club must now refocus on the remainder of the season and the other trophies it is still chasing. Williams urged Masandawana to stick together and support the players. He said the team needs that backing as it works to bounce back from the CAF Super Cup defeat.