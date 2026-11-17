WSAR logs 256 rescues this year, a historic high driven by summer hiking traffic. Details on incidents at Platteklip Gorge and safety warnings for hikers are provided.

Wilderness Search and Rescue recorded 256 rescue incidents in 2026, marking the busiest year in the organization's history. This milestone was reached on Saturday, 14 November, just 47 days before the end of the calendar year. The surge in numbers highlights the intense pressure on emergency services during Cape Town's peak summer hiking season.

Three Incidents on Platteklip Gorge Drive Record

The current total represents a significant 35% increase over the previous annual record of 190 incidents set in 2019. Saturday's count of 256 was achieved following three separate rescue operations around Platteklip Gorge in Cape Town. These incidents underscore how even familiar trails become dangerous when factors like injuries, exhaustion, or unpredictable weather intervene.

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Emergency Response to International Visitors and Hikers

The first operation involved a 67-year-old German visitor who injured his ankle near the top of Platteklip Gorge. After reaching the upper station of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, he found operations suspended due to strong winds. Unable to descend via the cableway, he contacted emergency services for help. Rescuers from Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS and SANParks rangers traveled up the Back Table to reach him. He was assessed and escorted to rescue vehicles after walking slowly with assistance.

The second callout concerned a 16-year-old girl who fell behind her group after tripping and injuring her leg. Fellow hikers located her and alerted authorities. A paramedic provided treatment before rescue teams placed her on a stretcher and carried her down the trail. These events demonstrate the critical role fellow hikers play in initiating rescue efforts.

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Weather Conditions Impact Trail Safety and Transport

WSAR spokesperson David Nel noted that the organization is concerned about the growing number of incidents, particularly with hotter summer months still ahead. He urged hikers to plan carefully, start early, carry sufficient water, and monitor changing weather conditions. Strong winds are a major consideration as they can halt cableway operations, leaving visitors stranded and requiring alternative descent methods.

The third incident involved the 16-year-old girl's 25-year-old Chinese friend, who became exhausted and could not continue hiking. Additional rescuers and SANParks rangers were dispatched to escort the hiker safely down the trail. In two of the three Saturday incidents, fellow hikers helped ensure assistance reached those in distress.

Public Responsibility and Volunteer Contributions Recognized

WSAR has encouraged visitors and locals to watch for others in need and report emergencies immediately. The organization thanked its volunteer rescuers, EMS paramedics, and SANParks rangers for their ongoing commitment to mountain safety. With hiking trails expected to remain busy, the data serves as a reminder that outdoor recreation requires careful preparation and awareness.

As the number of rescues rises, the message remains clear that safety on Table Mountain depends on both professional responders and prepared hikers. The 256 incidents recorded by 14 November suggest that the final months of the year may see further increases in demand for wilderness search and rescue support across the region.