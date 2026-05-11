Wild Cape storm leaves damage in its wake: intense weather system causes extensive flooding and transport disruptions

An intense weather system, one of the most intense Cape storms of this century, has brought damaging winds and widespread rainfall to the Western Cape. The storm intensified in the early hours of Monday morning, causing extensive flooding and transport disruptions in various parts of the province. Denise Zimba, who lost custody of her daughters who now live with their dad in Germany, has vowed to fight to see them again.

Wild Cape storm leaves damage in its wake An intense weather system has brought damaging winds and widespread rainfall in one of the most intense Cape storms of this century.

This past weekend, the SA Weather Service issued a notification of 'frigid, wet and windy conditions' for the Cape as an intense cold front arrives, with the warning level rising to 8 in particular for the Western Cape. A intense cold front made landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday but intensified in the early hours of Monday morning, and the damage has been extensive as wind speeds gusting between 50 and 90 km/h have hit various parts of the province, while widespread rainfall has caused extensive flooding.

Rainfall accumulations between 100 and 200 mm were reported to be possible in some areas, which are resulting in significant impacts upon infrastructure, transport routes and vulnerable communities. Denise Zimba – who lost custody of her daughters, who now live with their dad in Germany – has vowed to fight to see them again. Virgin Atlantic will be expanding its South African flight schedule for the 2026/27 peak travel season. Here are the details.

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Wild Cape Storm Intense Weather System Intense Cold Front Frigid Wet And Windy Conditions Wind Speeds Extensive Flooding Transport Disruptions Denise Zimba Virgin Atlantic Flight Schedule 2026/27 Peak Travel Season South African Scholarships

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