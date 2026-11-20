Sophie Dikeledi Lefifi, 60, has been fighting since 2022 to reclaim her late husband's Ga-Rankuwa home from his nephew Paulos Lefifi, who disputes her ownership and is opposing the eviction.

A widow's bid to reclaim her late husband's Ga-Rankuwa home has been postponed again after the nephew occupying the property filed an interlocutory application, with the matter now set to be heard on December 11.

Sophie Dikeledi Lefifi, 60, has been fighting to reclaim the house since 2022, when her eviction application was lodged in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court. The case remains unresolved. Documents seen by Sowetan show that Mishack Jeffrey Lefifi bought the property in 1996 for R13,042 after initially renting it. It is not clear how his mother and sister ended up living with him there.

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Family Home Becomes Shared Property

Over the years, the home became a place where his sisters raised their children, and the family seemingly grew accustomed to treating it as their shared family home. Tensions allegedly arose when Lefifi married Sophie in 2002 and allegedly asked his relatives to vacate the property to make room for him and his wife. Instead of leaving, the family allegedly chased the couple away, forcing them to find rented accommodation. Lefifi died in 2011, having failed to reclaim his home.

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He left behind his widow, their child and a stepchild. Sophie has since taken up the fight, claiming she is the executor of her late husband's estate and that the property is registered in her name. In court papers, Sophie said her late husband's sisters and mother had since died, but his nephew, Paulos Lefifi, continued to occupy the property. On several occasions, I have asked them to move out, but that was ignored.

The occupants even went so far as to have a protection order against me and my children, blocking us from accessing the home, she said. Sophie said Paulos is not paying municipal rates and taxes, which are in arrears and continue to be billed in her name. Paulos is opposing the eviction application, arguing that Sophie has no legal standing to institute the proceedings. He claims the house never belonged to his uncle.

Nephew Opposes Eviction Claim

She is neither the owner of the house nor the person in charge, he argues in his court papers. The house belonged to my late grandparents, he said. Paulos said the house was entrusted to his late uncle because of discriminatory laws of the past where only males were allowed to own property. He alleges that his uncle sold the property in 2005 to a woman identified as Francinah Kotu and accused Sophie of fraudulently claiming the estate.

However, court papers seen by Sowetan did not include supporting evidence for the alleged sale. Sophie rejected Paulos's claim, arguing that she and her late husband were married in community of property and that she would have had to be involved in any legitimate transfer. She also pointed to a Tshwane municipal account in her name and a title deed issued by the then North West local government, housing, planning and development department.

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The title deed records the property's purchase price as R13,042. Sophie's lawyer confirmed that the matter, which had recently been set down for argument, was postponed after Paulos's legal representatives filed an interlocutory application. The application is scheduled to be heard on December 11, further delaying the eviction. Eviction expert Simon Dippenaar, founder and managing partner at Simon Dippenaar and Associates Inc, said a title deed should tell the court who the registered owner is.

Legal Expert Explains Eviction Rules

The history of the house helps the court decide whether anyone else has a right to live there. If the house is registered in Mrs Lefifi's name, she can apply as owner, he said. He said if Paulos occupied the house by permission, Sophie should show when and how that permission was lawfully withdrawn.

Despite that, said Dippenaar, under the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998, the court must consider whether eviction is just and equitable. That includes how long the family has lived there and whether anyone faces homelessness. Four years is a long time for an eviction; however, a genuine dispute, repeated postponements, or a wait for a municipal housing report can each add time, he said.

Dippenaar advised that the families could mediate an agreement, but if ownership remained disputed, the parties could ask the high court for an order declaring their rights.