Microsoft 365 Outage Disrupts South African Businesses and Government Services

A global Microsoft 365 outage that began on November 12 affected Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, disrupting businesses and public institutions in South Africa and worldwide. Microsoft reports early signs of improvement after applying a patch, but full restoration is pending.

Microsoft says its efforts to stabilize services are showing positive results following a global outage that disrupted businesses and public institutions, including several in South Africa.

The outage affected Microsoft 365 applications and began last night South African time. Thousands of South African workers and businesses were left unable to access emails, calendars and workplace tools this morning. The disruption stems from problems with Exchange Online, the cloud server system that powers business email and calendars for Microsoft Outlook. Downdetector recorded an initial spike in complaints at around 20:00 yesterday, followed by a sharp surge after 05:00 today as South Africans logged on for work.

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Exchange Online Failure Disrupts Microsoft 365 Services

Microsoft confirmed that any feature relying on Exchange Online is degraded, while independent tools remain functional. Outlook users may be unable to load inboxes or experience email delays across the web browser, desktop app and mobile devices. Microsoft Teams core features like joining calls, video meetings, group chats and standard channel messages continue to work normally.

However, features tied to Outlook are failing, including scheduling meetings, sending calendar invites, viewing calendars, creating virtual events and creating or deleting private or shared channels. Microsoft 365 Copilot users may be unable to load Copilot Chat or receive responses, and the AI assistant cannot pull information from work emails, calendars or files. SharePoint and OneDrive files stored directly in SharePoint Online remain accessible, though users may be unable to view their recently used files list.

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IT administrators may struggle to load the Microsoft 365 admin centre, Microsoft Defender security portals or Microsoft Purview data-protection tools. Security features such as Safe Links, which scans web links inside messages for threats, are also failing, which may prevent users from opening links sent via email. OpenAI and Anthropic, maker of Claude, posted notices on their official technical status pages confirming errors with their Microsoft 365 connectors.

Engineers Restart Servers To Restore System Stability

Connectors are optional plug-ins that link a user's Microsoft account to an AI assistant so it can read emails, calendars or files. Because Microsoft's servers were unreachable, those links failed even while ChatGPT and Claude themselves remained operational. Microsoft said its engineers are working to pinpoint the cause of an unexpected surge in server traffic and are gradually repairing and restarting affected backend servers to verify stability before rolling out broader fixes.

In an update issued at 09:30 South African time, Microsoft said it was seeing positive results for server stability after applying a software patch and was working to expand it to servers supporting active regions coming online. The company also said it was not aware of any malicious activity causing the incident and will publish a full post-incident report explaining the root cause once services are fully restored.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft acknowledged that its attempts to restore services fully had not delivered the expected results.

"We've monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected," Microsoft said on X at around 05:00 South African time, without providing a timeframe for when services would return to normal. The disruption spread globally within an hour, affecting Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, according to Downdetector. A global Microsoft outage has exposed just how dependent businesses have become on a single technology provider.

Global Outage Exposes Business Reliance On Microsoft

"Outlook is the most visible casualty, but the problem originates in Microsoft's Exchange Online infrastructure, which is connected to much of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem," Goldstruck told IOL. He said the likely cause is a network configuration problem that has triggered a cascading server failure. As individual servers become unresponsive, the remaining servers have to handle more traffic and can become overwhelmed themselves. Microsoft has struggled to reverse this process, and the final cause has not been admitted.

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"Microsoft clearly has the financial resources to build more resilient systems. The question customers should be asking is why a company making more than $36-billion in profit in a single quarter cannot recover more quickly from a failure of this scale.

" Japanese economy, trade and industry minister Ryosei Akazawa warned that the incident would have a significant impact. "Since this software is used by a vast number of people, we will closely monitor the situation and take every possible measure to address it," Akazawa told Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun. Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air each said on X that their email support services had been affected, warning that they might not receive customer correspondence.

Government Agencies And Airlines Hit By Disruptions

The Australian Computer Society called for a national review of sovereign IT risks, with its chief executive Prins Ralston warning that smaller businesses might not have alternative systems available when Outlook goes down.

"We need to know the systems that keep this country running won't simply fall over without notice," Ralston said, according to ACS publication Information Age. Immigration New Zealand announced that it had suspended the processing of all visa applications until further notice because of the Microsoft outage. Microsoft initially said it was investigating reports of disruptions in the Americas, before confirming that the problem appeared to affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region.

"We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors," Microsoft said on X. "We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact," it added. In South Africa, the South African Revenue Service said its technical teams were engaging directly with Microsoft over the incident, while the City of Cape Town and the Central University of Technology issued notices warning of disruptions to Microsoft-based services.

Absa reported intermittent difficulties accessing certain Microsoft applications, including email and Copilot, while Eskom said its email services had been affected, MyBroadband reported. Airline FlySafair also temporarily lost the ability to send and receive emails. Lesaka Technologies and Momentum Group have reportedly experienced problems, while medical scheme Bestmed warned customers that its email communications were affected.