Wiaan Mulder took seven wickets and scored a century as South Africa secured an innings victory against Bangladesh, winning the series 2-0 and advancing in the World Test Championship standings.

Wiaan Mulder delivered a commanding performance to secure a decisive victory for South Africa against Bangladesh in the second Test match at SuperSport Park. The all-rounder took seven wickets for 31 runs to bowl out the visiting team for 184, sealing an innings and 219-run win on the third day of the match. This triumph confirmed a 2-0 series victory for the Proteas, marking a significant milestone in their campaign for the World Test Championship final.

Mulder Achieves Elite Cricketing Milestone

Mulder joined an exclusive group of South African cricketers by scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. The 28-year-old had previously brought up a century in the final over of the second day before being dismissed on the penultimate delivery. He followed this with his best bowling figures in the second innings, claiming eight wickets in total across the match while also taking two catches. This achievement places him alongside legends like Jacques Kallis, who accomplished the feat twice, and Aubrey Faulkner and Jimmy Sinclair. Corbin Bosch also achieved this distinction last year against Zimbabwe, highlighting the rarity of such all-round dominance.

Also read Wiaan Mulder’s seven-for caps Proteas’ Centurion rout as SA sweep Bangladesh 2-0

Series Dominance and Player Performances

Marques Ackerman was named the player of the series after accumulating an aggregate of 307 runs, securing his position as the opening batter for the foreseeable future. Ackerman's consistent scoring provided a strong foundation for South Africa's victory. Marco Jansen also contributed significantly, scoring 67 not out in the second innings and picking up two wickets with the ball. Kagiso Rabada expressed satisfaction after dismissing Tawhid Hridoy, who had been a persistent threat to the Proteas throughout the series. Hridoy was dismissed for 41 runs, ending his impactful performance in the match.

Implications for World Test Championship Qualification

South Africa is now well positioned to qualify for the World Test Championship final scheduled for July at The Oval in London. The team needs three wins in their remaining five matches to secure a spot in the final. The upcoming schedule includes a three-Test series against England in December and January, which will be crucial for their qualification efforts. Results in other series may also influence the qualification scenario, potentially easing the path for the Proteas. This series win represents a vital step forward in their journey toward the global championship.

Advertisement

Impact on Proteas Team Dynamics

Mulder's recent performances have forced him to embrace a growing status within the Proteas team. Despite his soft-spoken nature and tendency to shy away from the spotlight, his consistent contributions with the bat, ball, and in the field have established him as a key player. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver match-winning figures has underlined his value to the national team. This series victory not only enhances his standing on the world stage but also reinforces the team's depth and versatility in Test cricket.

Looking Ahead to Future Challenges

The Proteas will now turn their attention to the remaining fixtures in the World Test Championship cycle. The upcoming series against England in December and January will test their resilience and depth. With Mulder in exceptional form and Ackerman providing stability at the top of the order, South Africa boasts a balanced squad capable of challenging any team. The team's focus will remain on maintaining their momentum and securing the necessary wins to reach the final. This victory over Bangladesh serves as a confidence booster as they prepare for the next phase of their campaign.