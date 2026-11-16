President Cyril Ramaphosa pitched South Africa as a leading AI hub in Africa during a Silicon Valley visit, citing energy, telecoms and data centres while calling for investment, knowledge transfer and AI guardrails.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told a South African delegation in California that the country wants to become a leading hub for artificial intelligence in Africa.

He pitched expanding energy capacity, telecommunications infrastructure and an established data-centre industry as foundations for attracting investment and developing homegrown technology. Ramaphosa said Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google had established major data-centre and cloud-computing operations in South Africa. He described their presence as a vote of confidence in the country's infrastructure, skills and institutions. The president said the challenge was to build on these investments by moving beyond hosting digital infrastructure.

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South Africa aims for homegrown digital innovation

He wants South Africa to develop homegrown AI enterprises, applications and intellectual property that can compete globally. We must move from being a location for digital infrastructure to becoming a centre of digital innovation. Our ambition must be to make South Africa not only a gateway to Africa's digital economy but also one of the engines that are driving its growth, Ramaphosa told the delegation on Monday.

The delegation's programme includes engagements with Stanford University, Alphabet, Google, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft. It also involves meetings with investors, academics and technology specialists. It brings together government representatives, business leaders, researchers, academics, technical experts and university students. The visit is intended to help South Africa understand how the technology industry developed in the US.

Ramaphosa pointed to the role played by venture capital, universities and partnerships between government and private companies in turning research into commercial enterprises. He said South Africa needed a similar innovation ecosystem but cautioned against simply copying Silicon Valley. He said the country's approach should reflect its own economic and development needs. That includes creating opportunities for entrepreneurs in townships and rural communities as well as major cities.

Building venture capital and university partnerships

Ramaphosa identified access to venture capital as an important part of building local technology companies. He said government needed to understand how innovative businesses could secure funding to grow into globally competitive enterprises. Universities and research institutions would also need to play a greater role in technological development and commercial innovation, he said. The investment drive comes as countries compete to attract capital into an industry requiring substantial computing capacity, data infrastructure and reliable electricity.

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According to the presidency, global hyperscalers are planning about 650 billion US dollars in AI capital expenditure in 2026. Venture capital investment in AI reached 259 billion US dollars in 2025, with about three-quarters of that taking place in the US. Ramaphosa said South Africa was generating an electricity surplus and planned to build 14,000km of transmission lines. The government is also expanding nuclear and renewable energy capacity.

It is seeking to strengthen digital connectivity and attract investment in data centres, advanced computing, research and development and technology-driven industries. Ramaphosa said South Africa wanted investment partnerships that would support local startups, strengthen universities and provide opportunities for domestic innovators to access international markets. He also called for technology and knowledge transfer, saying the country should not simply become a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

He cited Asian economies including Japan and South Korea, which he said used technology and knowledge transfer to advance industrial development. But attracting investment would depend on government addressing constraints that could undermine the country's competitiveness. Ramaphosa called for more reliable and affordable electricity, expanded digital connectivity, stronger skills development and an easier environment in which to establish and grow businesses.

Addressing AI risks and establishing guardrails

The president also raised concern about risks associated with the technology, including misuse of personal information, discrimination embedded in automated systems, misinformation and the concentration of technological power in a small number of companies. He said South Africa had raised the need for AI guardrails at the Brics summit in India. It should work with other developing countries to ensure that international rules reflected their interests.

Ramaphosa argued that technological innovation needed to remain subject to human oversight and democratic accountability. He also said the country should not simply become a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere. He called for investment partnerships that support local startups, strengthen universities and help domestic innovators reach international markets. The week-long AI exploration programme in Silicon Valley is part of South Africa's effort to learn from the US technology industry.

It also seeks to build networks between government, business, researchers and students. Ramaphosa said the country's expanding energy capacity and telecommunications infrastructure were central to its pitch. An established data-centre industry and cloud-computing operations by major US firms were also key selling points. The presidency has described the visit as a working trip focused on AI.

It includes meetings with leading technology companies and academic institutions in California. Ramaphosa said the presence of Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google was a vote of confidence in South Africa's infrastructure, skills and institutions. He said the next step was to move from hosting digital infrastructure to creating digital innovation. He said South Africa's ambition was to be a gateway to Africa's digital economy and one of the engines driving its growth.

The delegation includes government representatives, business leaders, researchers, academics, technical experts and university students. Business Day reported that the visit is intended to help South Africa understand how the technology industry has developed in the US. It also aims to show how venture capital, universities and public-private partnerships turn research into commercial enterprises. Ramaphosa cautioned against simply copying Silicon Valley.

He said South Africa's approach should reflect its own economic and development needs and create opportunities in townships and rural communities as well as cities. He identified access to venture capital as important for building local technology companies. Government needed to understand how innovative businesses secure funding to grow into globally competitive enterprises. Universities and research institutions would also need to play a greater role in technological development and commercial innovation.

The investment drive comes as countries compete for capital in an industry requiring substantial computing capacity, data infrastructure and reliable electricity. According to the presidency, global hyperscalers are planning about 650 billion US dollars in AI capital expenditure in 2026. Venture capital investment in AI reached 259 billion US dollars in 2025, with about three-quarters of that in the US. Ramaphosa said South Africa was generating an electricity surplus and planned 14,000km of transmission lines.

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It is also expanding nuclear and renewable energy capacity and seeking to strengthen digital connectivity. The government wants investment in data centres, advanced computing, research and development and technology-driven industries. Ramaphosa called for partnerships that support local startups, strengthen universities and give domestic innovators access to international markets. He also called for technology and knowledge transfer, saying South Africa should not simply become a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

He cited Japan and South Korea, which he said used technology and knowledge transfer to advance industrial development. Attracting investment would depend on government addressing constraints that could undermine competitiveness. Ramaphosa called for more reliable and affordable electricity, expanded digital connectivity, stronger skills development and an easier environment to establish and grow businesses.

The president also raised concern about risks including misuse of personal information, discrimination in automated systems, misinformation and concentration of technological power in a small number of companies. He said South Africa had raised the need for AI guardrails at the Brics summit in India. It should work with other developing countries to ensure international rules reflect their interests. Ramaphosa argued that technological innovation needed to remain subject to human oversight and democratic accountability.

The programme includes engagements with Stanford University, Alphabet, Google, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft. It also includes meetings with investors, academics and technology specialists. The delegation brings together government representatives, business leaders, researchers, academics, technical experts and university students. Business Day reported that the visit is intended to help South Africa understand how the US technology industry developed.

It will also examine how venture capital, universities and public-private partnerships turn research into commercial enterprises. Ramaphosa said South Africa needed a similar innovation ecosystem but cautioned against copying Silicon Valley. He said the country's approach should reflect its own economic and development needs. He said it should create opportunities for entrepreneurs in townships and rural communities as well as major cities.

Access to venture capital was an important part of building local technology companies. Government needed to understand how innovative businesses could secure funding to grow into globally competitive enterprises. Universities and research institutions would also need to play a greater role in technological development and commercial innovation. The investment drive comes as countries compete to attract capital into an industry requiring substantial computing capacity, data infrastructure and reliable electricity.

According to the presidency, global hyperscalers are planning about 650 billion US dollars in AI capital expenditure in 2026. Venture capital investment in AI reached 259 billion US dollars in 2025, with about three-quarters of that investment taking place in the US. Ramaphosa said South Africa wanted investment partnerships that would support local startups, strengthen universities and provide opportunities for domestic innovators to access international markets. He also called for technology and knowledge transfer.

He said the country should not simply become a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere. He cited the experience of Asian economies including Japan and South Korea, which he said had used technology and knowledge transfer to advance their industrial development. But attracting investment would depend on government addressing constraints that could undermine competitiveness, he said. Ramaphosa called for more reliable and affordable electricity, expanded digital connectivity, stronger skills development and an easier environment in which to establish and grow businesses.

He also raised concern about risks associated with the technology. These include misuse of personal information, discrimination embedded in automated systems, misinformation and the concentration of technological power in a small number of companies. He said South Africa had raised the need for AI guardrails at the Brics summit in India. It should work with other developing countries to ensure that international rules reflected their interests.

He argued that technological innovation needed to remain subject to human oversight and democratic accountability.