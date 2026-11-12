PayInc index falls 0.7% in October as high fuel prices weigh on South African economy

South Africa's PayInc economic index declined 0.7% month on month to 103.1 in October as elevated fuel prices continued to pressure mining, manufacturing and households. Economists say falling Brent crude prices could bring fuel relief in December and January 2027.

South Africa's economic activity remained depressed in October as renewed pressure in global oil markets kept local fuel prices high, according to the latest PayInc report published on Wednesday.

Economic Index Declines Amid Fuel Pressure

The PayInc economic index declined 0.7% month on month to 103.1 in October, after retreating 0.4% in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the index was still up 0.4%. The renewed oil market pressure has dogged global markets since July, when hopes of a resolution to the US-Iran war were dashed. The nine-month-old conflict has disrupted flows through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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Independent economist Elize Kruger said the index reflects an economy that started 2026 on a relatively strong footing but has since lost momentum amid the Middle East conflict and rising fuel costs. Higher fuel prices have hit the productive sectors of the economy, such as mining and manufacturing, the hardest, the report showed.

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Data from Stats SA on Tuesday showed that factory output contracted 3.5% year on year in September, with the biggest declines seen in the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division. Also down were the basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery sectors. Oil markets have, however, started pricing in the possibility that the worst of the Middle East conflict could be over after recent midterm elections in the US.

Oil Prices Drop After US Elections

In those elections, President Donald Trump's Republican Party received a thumping, raising hopes of a negotiated settlement between Washington and Tehran. As a result, international Brent crude oil prices have declined to about $91 per barrel, from nearly $117 per barrel as recently as October 30, the PayInc report says. Kruger said that while the economic impact of the conflict has been significant, the recent decline in international oil prices offers some hope that the worst may be over.

She said that if oil prices remain at these lower levels throughout November, substantial fuel price reductions could follow in December and January 2027. South Africa is a net importer of crude oil and finished petroleum products and has sharply felt the effect of global oil supply constraints. Data from the Central Energy Fund shows that the domestic price of petrol, which is adjusted monthly, has surged by more than 48% since the war broke out in late February.

Diesel costs over 66% more than before the conflict, according to the same data. This month, however, the price of petrol remained unchanged, while that of diesel dropped by about R1.20 a litre. The diesel decrease followed a temporary general fuel levy cut announced in the medium-term budget to provide some relief to struggling consumers and businesses.

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Lower Fuel Costs Boost Household Incomes

Kruger said a further reduction in fuel prices in December would provide relief to household disposable incomes before the holiday season while reducing operating and transport costs for businesses. She added that this could support confidence levels and positively influence consumer and producer inflation.