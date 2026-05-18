Why is former Nigerian president Jonathan calling on national leaders to pray for guidance

The former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has called on national leaders to pray for divine guidance to steer the country toward progress while addressing church leaders and delegates at the Anglican Diocese of Abuja. His remarks come amidst the worsening insecurity in the country and his advocacy for peaceful coexistence and responsible leadership.

has called on Nigeria ns to continue praying for the countrys leaders for divine guidance to steer the nation toward progress. The former president made the call on Saturday while addressing church leaders and delegates at the 13th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Abuja.

Society progresses when men and women of integrity, courage, and vision stand in the right places and speak the truth. We must continue to pray for our leaders, encourage one another, and work collectively for peace, justice, and national renewal, Mr Jonathan said. The former president condemned the killings recorded in different parts of the country amid worsening insecurity and urged Christian leaders to constantly speak against violence.

When we look around today, particularly at the challenges confronting our country, it is easy to become discouraged. Violence, insecurity, moral decline, and the loss of human values have become deeply troubling realities. In times past, such incidents would shake the conscience of the nation. Today, people are killed, communities are destroyed, and life seems to continue as though nothing has happened.

This ought not to be so, he said. Mr Jonathan also urged church leaders to serve as role models by defending the truth and standing against injustice in society. The Church must continue to stand as the conscience of society, speaking truth, defending righteousness, and shaping lives through faith and godly example.

The influence of modern technology and information systems, though beneficial in many ways, has also contributed to the spread of negative values where wrong is sometimes celebrated more than good. This is not the future we should desire for our children and generations yet unborn. Mr Jonathan has consistently positioned himself as a voice for peace, tolerance, and national unity since leaving office in 2015.

During and after his presidency, he repeatedly urged political leaders and citizens to embrace dialogue over violence, particularly during periods of electoral tension and insecurity across the country. His remarks at the Anglican Diocese of Abuja synod align with his advocacy for peaceful coexistence and responsible leadership. Beyond Nigeria, Mr Jonathan has also played mediation and peacebuilding roles across Africa.

Through the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and international diplomatic engagements, he has participated in election observation missions and conflict-resolution efforts in several African countries. The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba, also urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the countrys economic and security challenges. There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later





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